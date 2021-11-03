CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch the Elden Ring Gameplay Preview

By Noam Radcliffe
dbltap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElden Ring is getting a 15-minute gameplay preview Thursday, Nov. 4, offering players their first ever glimpse of the game in action. The game is one of the most anticipated in recent memory, with its long social media dark age building a cult-like atmosphere about it. Combined with...

