Starz Renews Heels For A Second Season

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wrap reports that Starz has renewed their hit series Heels for a second season, which will begin production in 2022. It was also reported that Trey Tucker and Robby Ramos, who play Bobby Pin and Diego Cottonmouth, respectively, have been promoted...

Comments / 0

