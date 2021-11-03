CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CIA chief meets head of Russia’s Security Council in Moscow

Cover picture for the articleThis article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns has traveled to Moscow for talks with Russian officials amid persistent tensions between the two countries....

US warns Russia against another 'serious mistake' on Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday warned Russia against making another "serious mistake" on Ukraine as it sought clarity about troop movements near the border. Welcoming Ukraine's foreign minister to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was "concerned with reports of the unusual Russian activity near Ukraine." "We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook," Blinken told a joint news conference. "Our concern is that Russia may make the serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked," he said.
Joe Biden
Nikolai Patrushev
CIA Director had rare conversation with Putin while in Moscow last week

(CNN) — CIA Director Bill Burns held a rare conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last week, to convey "serious" US concerns about Russia's military buildup along the Ukrainian border and to attempt to determine Russian intentions, two sources with direct knowledge told CNN. Putin's spokesperson also confirmed...
Russia says CIA director met with Putin's national security adviser

CIA Director William Burns met with Russian President Vladimir Putin's top national security adviser in Moscow on Tuesday, according to a brief statement from Russia's Security Council. Why it matters: U.S.-Russia tensions remain high, with the State Department warning last week that it will be forced to maintain only a...
