Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: No practice Wednesday

Yesterday we found out that Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin would miss this Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. It turns out he will miss a little more time than that. Today, the Cowboys moved Jarwin to injured reserve meaning he will miss the next few games at minimum. Fortunately for Dallas, Dalton Schultz has emerged as the TE1 and the team got Sean McKeon back from inured reserve.
Nose tackle Justin Hamilton made the most of his opportunity against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys took notice. On Saturday, the Cowboys announced the signing of Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster. Dallas also activated linebacker Francis Bernard. The Cowboys also placed tight end...
Things aren't going as planned for Blake Jarwin in 2021. The talented tight end looked forward to regaining prime form in 2021, after suffering a torn ACL in Week 1 of the 2020 season -- thrusting backup Dalton Schultz into the lead role. Schultz went on to have a breakout season that's rolled over into the current one, while Jarwin has seen his targets dwindle. And having now suffered a hip injury in the Dallas Cowboys victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8, he's been moved to injured reserve, a source tells CBS Sports.
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' 2021 plan at tight end was to feature, as Dalton Shultz put it at training camp in Oxnard, "a two-headed monster.''. Instead, Schultz will continue to carry a big load as on Saturday the club is announcing that it moved former starter Blake Jarwin to IR, keeping the veteran sidelined for at least the next three games, including the Sunday Week 9 matchup against the visiting Denver Broncos.
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has one preferred NFL destination in mind. The soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is expected to hit waivers on Monday. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he’ll be able to sign with any team of his choosing. Pro Football Talk shared the latest on his...
Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
Mac Jones stayed in the game after a personal foul call that ranked among the most ridiculous seen in the NFL in recent memory. If you were in any doubt the NFL is serious about protecting quarterbacks, that should have been removed emphatically as the New England Patriots benefited from a call that redefined unnecessary roughness.
The Los Angeles Rams had a rough one Sunday night, losing 28-16 at home to the Tennessee Titans. While the team struggled on the field, Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium got feisty, which led to a pretty serious brawl in the stands. In what was a vicious...
The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback on Wednesday morning–just not the high-profile one they’ve been linked to extensively. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced this morning that the team is adding Central Connecticut State product Jake Dolegala to its practice squad. It’s not Deshaun Watson, but Dolegala is a developmental...
The Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, but reportedly lost a key part of their defense in the process. According to a Monday afternoon report from Michael Gehlken, Cowboys rookie linebacker Jabril Cox suffered a season-ending injury. Cox, a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of LSU,...
Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
As the Dallas Cowboys collapse against the Denver Broncos, who should take the blame for this lopsided loss? Well, where do we start?. The Denver Broncos entered the season with mild expectations and seemed like a team that would have a fairly decent season, but they didn’t appear to be the type of team that could crush a potential Super Bowl contender.
Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat out for the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 7, after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier that week. Some fans are accusing him of lying about his vaccine status. Keep reading to find out what happened, if he lost sponsorship deals and more.
Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
