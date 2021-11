Businesses throughout downtown Bradenton are adding large wall and window decals to their buildings to show as part of Realize Bradenton's "Love This City" campaign. "Love This City" festivities will begin at a kick-off celebration at the Downtown Bradenton Public Market on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9-a.m.-p.m. on Old Main Street. The 50-plus weekly market vendors will be joined by a community art project, scavenger hunts, the Made Here Craft Show, and the return of "Chef at the Market" with a chef from Mattison's Riverwalk Grille.

