How to Pick the Right-Sized Turkey for Your Thanksgiving Dinner

During November, the word "roast" is most often used to describe a certain gobbler, but that beloved turkey is not the only food that deserves a turn in the oven. To wake up the Thanksgiving meal, we also apply the idea of roasting to citrus wedges. Just toss pieces of oranges, clementines, tangerines, and Meyer lemons with olive oil, water, and a sprinkle of salt, then slide them in the oven for a little over an hour to soften the rinds, sweeten the pulp, and caramelize the juices. Once done and chopped up, you'll see that roasted citrus is an easy-squeezy way to brighten every course: Add them to a turkey rub or ham glaze; stir them into your gravy, cranberry sauce, or stuffing; or spoon them over vanilla ice cream for a spontaneous sundae. Here's our easy technique for making roasted citrus.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO