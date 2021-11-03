CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How to Pick the Right-Sized Turkey for Your Thanksgiving Dinner

By Ellen Gutoskey
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Among the myriad questions you’ll have to ask yourself (and the internet) once you’ve agreed to host Thanksgiving dinner is a pretty pivotal one: “How big of a turkey should I get?”. Predicting how much meat your guests will gobble down might seem impossible, but there are time-tested ways...

www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Carla Hall Recommends This Dish If You Don't Want A Whole Turkey On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner traditionally brings American families together for a big feast. Now that vaccines are available to protect people against COVID-19 — something we didn't have this time last year — it's easier to make this happen safely, and that's something we can all be thankful for. But travel and large gatherings aren't safe for everyone quite yet. And let's be real: No matter what the year, or the status of any global pandemic, some people's idea of traditional Thanksgiving dinner involves just the immediate family or a small group of friends. Sometimes, a whole turkey isn't practical or is simply too much food for the occasion.
FOOD & DRINKS
myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking A Turkey#Cooking Turkey#Thanksgiving Dinner#Turkey Day#Food Drink#Marthastewart Com
countryliving.com

Classic Chicken Pot Pie

Topped with a golden, flaky crust and oozing creamy chicken and veggies, a scoop of this this pot pie on a cold day is pure heaven. This recipe originally appeared in Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking. For Filling:. 4 tbsp. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter. medium-size sweet onion, diced. cloves...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mental_Floss

11 Thanksgiving Dishes the Pilgrims Didn't Eat

The story of the first Thanksgiving has been mythologized in countless media, but concrete facts from the day are limited. Almost all the information historians have about the event comes from a letter written by Plymouth Plantation colonist Edward Winslow in December 1621. He wrote of a harvest feast the Pilgrims shared with the native Wampanoag people over three days in late autumn. The meal would have looked unfamiliar to people who associate Thanksgiving with green bean casserole, marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes, and pumpkin pie: Dishes on the menu included venison and wild fowl.
FESTIVAL
Mashed

The True Hero Of Your Thanksgiving Dinner, According To Butterball Experts

As soon as the last Halloween decorations are packed away, you know what that means — time to start thawing the turkey for Thanksgiving. Okay, maybe we're jumping the gun a bit, but it's not too soon to start planning what may be the year's biggest holiday meal. According to Finder, 88% of us will be gobbling down turkey as the main course. In 2019, this was estimated to be 292 million people sharing 46 million turkeys costing approximately $927 million. The average cost of a turkey keeps going up, too. Last Thanksgiving your typical turkey would run you $17.03, but now it's up to $20.15. With this kind of investment, you really don't want to mess things up, right?
FOOD & DRINKS
arcamax.com

8 easy ingredient swaps that’ll make your Thanksgiving dinner healthier

The only thing more intimidating than cooking a Thanksgiving feast for a crowd? Making it a healthy-ish one. No longer. We’ve rounded up a few simple ingredient swaps and tips that’ll make your Turkey Day dinner more plant-based ... because, balance. Whether you have a table full of vegan and vegetarians, flexitarians or carnivores, these tips from Ashley Ucan, the executive chef at Vital Root restaurant in Denver, Colorado, are easy — and more importantly, delicious and satiating.
DENVER, CO
marthastewart.com

Roasted Citrus Is the Instant Upgrade Your Thanksgiving Dinner Needs

During November, the word "roast" is most often used to describe a certain gobbler, but that beloved turkey is not the only food that deserves a turn in the oven. To wake up the Thanksgiving meal, we also apply the idea of roasting to citrus wedges. Just toss pieces of oranges, clementines, tangerines, and Meyer lemons with olive oil, water, and a sprinkle of salt, then slide them in the oven for a little over an hour to soften the rinds, sweeten the pulp, and caramelize the juices. Once done and chopped up, you'll see that roasted citrus is an easy-squeezy way to brighten every course: Add them to a turkey rub or ham glaze; stir them into your gravy, cranberry sauce, or stuffing; or spoon them over vanilla ice cream for a spontaneous sundae. Here's our easy technique for making roasted citrus.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mental_Floss

How to Keep the Vegetables in Your Fridge Fresh for Longer with Paper Towels

Cooking all your groceries before they go bad can feel like a race against time. Delicate vegetables like spinach and mushrooms may last only a few days before spoiling, even if they're stored in the fridge. But you don't have to choose between moving your produce to the freezer and eating it all right away. If you have a paper towel roll in your kitchen, you can use this trick to extend the lifespan of your fruits and veggies.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mental_Floss

Here's How Long You Should Cook a Stuffed Turkey

There's a reason many households only eat turkey once a year. Between thawing, brining, and roasting the massive bird, getting turkey on the Thanksgiving table is an arduous process. Stuffing it introduces another layer of complications. If your turkey is filled with stuffing you plan to serve to your guests, it has to cook longer than it would otherwise. A stuffed turkey that isn't cooked properly is a potential salmonella bomb that could put an early end to your festivities.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com/section/shopping

Comments / 0

Community Policy