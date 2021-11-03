CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Orders More Than 20,000 Doses Of Pfizer’s Child-Size COVID-19 Vaccine, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole Says

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The CDC gave Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine the final approval for young children Tuesday night — and now local health departments are preparing to distribute the child-size dose. Philadelphia’s health department gave an update on...

Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
KIDS
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Says 9,000 Children Ages 5-11 In New Jersey Receive 1st Dose Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said as of Monday morning, 9,000 children ages 5 to 11 in the state have received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The update was seen live on CBSN Philly this afternoon. Murphy said the more school children get vaccinated, the sooner the state can lift the school mask mandate. “When I look back on our announcement over the summer that our schools would begin the academic year with a masking requirement in place — by the way a requirement that gave none of us any joy — one of the reasons was that our youngest students were not yet eligible for vaccinations. Well, now they are,” Murphy said Monday. “With each child who gets vaccinated and enters a classroom with an educator who was vaccinated and sits among their peers who are vaccinated, the closer we get to being able to lift this requirement.” There’s no word yet on what benchmarks New Jersey will use to lift the school mask mandate. Across the bridge, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the commonwealth will allow schools to set its masks rules in January.
KIDS
Gephardt Daily

Utah Dept. of Health orders pediatric doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, plans to immunize up to 366,000 school-aged kids

UTAH, Nov. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health last week ordered an initial shipment of 109,000 pediatric doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, and will also begin placing weekly orders this week, officials said. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today issued recommendations to healthcare providers...
UTAH STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Wills Eye Hospital Leads Research For Recently FDA-Approved Treatment For Eye Disease Macular Degeneration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A breakthrough new treatment for the eye disease macular degeneration has just received FDA approval — and it was tested in Philadelphia at Wills Eye Hospital. Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of blindness for older people. This is the first new FDA-approved treatment for it in 15 years. Sixty-two-year-old Melinda Roth says her life has improved dramatically with the help of an implant in her eye that’s the size of a grain of rice. “Science is a miracle,” Roth said. Roth has age-related macular degeneration, commonly referred to as Wet MD. That’s when abnormal blood vessels grow into the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 10,245 additional cases so far this week as Health Department clears ‘technical issues’

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that unspecified “technical issues” prevented it from releasing coronavirus reports from the weekend until Wednesday afternoon. A Health Department representative explained that an error occurred during data extraction. Bureau of Epidemiology and technical teams resolved the issue, but the report takes several hours to run each day, so publication ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

4,021 new COVID cases reported in PA, 72.5% of residents vaccinated Nov. 9

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 14.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 72.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,021 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Monday, bringing the state total to 1,601,086 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 77 new deaths were […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cbslocal.com

FDA Authorizes Low-Dose Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Children

WASHINGTON DC (AP/KDKA) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use, and up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as next week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Miami

Broward Schools To Begin On-Site Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccinations Starting Wednesday

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Starting Wednesday, Broward County Schools, in partnership with the Department of Health, will begin on-site vaccinations for children ages five and older. The youngest members of our society told CBS4’s Ashley Dyer, they’re ready to get vaccinated. “I feel really happy because once I get my vaccine it means I don’t need to worry that much about COVID anymore,” said 9-year-old Kardhik Sambadh, a third grader at Country Hills Elementary. “I think it’s really good because I don’t want to get sick,” said Nikita Anthony. Jenny Thoppin said as soon as the school district called her, she signed up her...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia has pre-ordered 145,000 doses of children's COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA - Georgia health officials say the state has pre-ordered about 145,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine, ahead of the FDA's ruling on whether to authorize the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Dr. Alexander Millman, Chief Medical Officer of the Georgia Department of Public Health, says the...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: 11,000+ Children Ages 5-11 Get Their First COVID Vaccine

DENVER (CBS4) – More than 11,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received their first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The state estimates there are nearly one million children in this age group. Gov. Jared Polis says the goal is to have 50 percent of this group vaccinated by the end of January. Children who participated in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials were invited to the state capitol Monday. Governor Polis celebrated their contributions in the fight against the virus, but the battle in Colorado is far from over. (credit: CBS) “There are 17 kids aged zero to 11...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Preparing To Vaccinate Children Against COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — About 31,000 Howard County children are between the ages of 5 and 11, making them eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Public health experts say the COVID-19 vaccine will not only protect children and keep them healthy in school but also help to bring the coronavirus pandemic to an end. Getting shots in children’s arms is the next step in the fight against COVID-19, officials say. Clinics throughout the county are already setting up appointments for kids. COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Where To Get Your Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman said the vaccine has undergone rigorous testing and...
COLUMBIA, MD

