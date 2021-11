10. TRICK AND TREAT - The Cowboys had their Halloween candy and ate it, too. When you have something worth protecting, protect it. The Cowboys are going to win the NFC East and, come January, host a playoff game at AT&T Stadium. That's why we had zero problems with Dak Prescott and his tweaked calf sitting out Sunday night's heart-stopping, 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. It's one game of 17. It's not worth a setback that could cost your MVP candidate multiple games later in the season.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO