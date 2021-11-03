CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Allena's Stock Surges On FDA Fast Track Tag For Chronic Kidney Disease Candidate

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ALNA) ALLN-346 for hyperuricemia in gout patients with advanced chronic...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Gain Therapeutics Stock Surges On Positive Preclinical Readout For Neurodegenerative Disease Drugs

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GANX) shares were trading higher Wednesday after the company presented positive data on two of its lead compounds. What Happened: Bethesda, Maryland-based Gain announced positive data from a preclinical study evaluating two of its compounds, GT-02287 and GT-02329, which are being evaluated for the treatment of Gaucher and GBA1 Parkinson's disease.
ECONOMY
cancernetwork.com

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Bemcentinib for STK11-Mutated Advanced/Metastatic NSCLC

The FDA granted Fast Track Designation to bemcentinib combined with a PD-L1 agent to treat patients with STK11 altered advanced/metastatic non–small cell lung cancer without actionable mutations. Bemcentinib (BGB324) in combination with a PD-L1 inhibitor received a fast track designation from the FDA for the treatment of patients with STK11-altered...
CANCER
bigrapidsnews.com

Study: Coffee drinkers could be at higher risk of chronic kidney disease

Coffee can jump start your morning, but it may have adverse effects on your kidneys. In a recent study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, researchers from Johns Hopkins found that select metabolites associated with coffee could negatively affect kidney health and contribute to chronic kidney disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Kidney Disease#Fast Track#Pharmaceuticals#Alna#Ckd
GW Hatchet

Faculty compile FDA database to track infectious disease mutations

A team of faculty members is compiling sequences of genes from infectious diseases into a database for the Food and Drug Administration to help researchers detect new mutations of viruses and create vaccines and tests. Researchers from GW, Temple University and Embleema, a medical technology company that specializes in data...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

ReWalk Shares Surge On FDA Breakthrough Device Tag For Orthotic Exo-Suit

The FDA has granted Breakthrough Device designation to ReWalk Robotics Ltd's (NASDAQ:RWLK) ReBoot device. The ReBoot is a lightweight, battery-powered orthotic exo-suit intended to assist ambulatory functions in individuals with reduced ankle function related to neurological injuries. The ReBoot is a customizable personalized device intended for home and community use.
ELECTRONICS
pharmacytimes.com

Studies Find Encouraging Safety Data With Vadadustat for Patients With Anemia Due to Chronic Kidney Disease

The FDA is currently reviewing a New Drug Application for vadadustat in this patient population, and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date has been set for March 29, 2022. Several posters at the American Society of Nephrology 2021 Kidney Week reinforce positive safety data with the use of vadadustat in patients with anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a press release from Akebia.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
FDA
ajmc.com

The FIDELIO-DKD Trial in Chronic Kidney Disease

Neil B. Minkoff, MD: Dr Bakris, I understand that you were an instrumental part of the paper called FIDELIO-DKD. Could you enlighten us a little on this?. George L. Bakris, MD: Yes, I was a principal investigator, but Dr Agarwal was a key part of the executive committee designing this trial. We’re both to blame, or to be congratulated.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

UV1 Cancer Vaccine Receives FDA Fast Track Designation in Melanoma

UV1 has received fast track designation from the FDA for the use in unresectable or metastatic melanoma. UV1, a universal cancer vaccine, has received fast track designation from the FDA for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma as an add on to treatment with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) or ipilimumab (Yervoy), according to a press release from the vaccine’s maker Ultimovacs.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to TT-00420 for Cholangiocarcinoma

Patients with cholangiocarcinoma may derive benefit from treatment with TT-00420, which was recently given a fast track designation by the FDA. The clinical-stage spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor TT-00420 was granted a fast track designation by the FDA for patients with cholangiocarcinoma who have no available standard treatment options, according to a press release from developer TransThera Sciences.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
aithority.com

Reata Pharmaceuticals Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Bardoxolone Methyl in Chronic Kidney Disease Caused by Alport Syndrome

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced its submission of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for bardoxolone methyl to the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) caused by Alport syndrome. Prev Next 1 of 20,884. This MAA submission is based on...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healio.com

FDA grants fast track designation to nemvaleukin alfa for ovarian cancer

The FDA granted fast track designation to nemvaleukin alfa as part of combination therapy for treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, according to the agent’s manufacturer. The designation applies to use of nemvaleukin alfa (Alkermes) — an investigational, engineered interleukin-2 variant immunotherapy — in combination with the anti-PD-1 antibody pembrolizumab (Keytruda,...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

How Pharmacists Can Support the Intervention, Prevention of Chronic Kidney Disease

Peter Stenvinkel, MD, PhD, FASN, full professor and senior lecturer at Karolinska University Hospital, Karolinska Institutet, discusses what pharmacists can do to support patients in the intervention or prevention of chronic kidney disease. Pharmacy Times interviewed Peter Stenvinkel, MD, PhD, FASN, full professor and senior lecturer in the Department of...
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Understanding the Patient Selection In the Investigation of How Aspirin Impacts Treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease

Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, addresses what patient populations were included in the study assessing the long-term use of aspirin in patients with chronic kidney disease. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, Department of Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

How a Low-Protein Diet Can Delay Dialysis in Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease

At any given time, an estimated 15% of the US adult population has chronic kidney disease (CKD). It manifests as reduced kidney function to below 60% of its normal range (estimated glomerular filtration rate < 60 mL/min/1.73 m2) or by spillage of protein into the urine. The many causes of CKD include diabetes, hypertension, glomerulonephritis, and cystic kidney diseases. CKD is an irreversible malady with no known cure, and it invariably worsens over time. CKD is associated with higher mortality risks as it advances. If the patient does not die of cardiovascular or infectious events, end-stage renal disease ensues and the patient requires maintenance dialysis therapy or kidney transplantation to survive.
DIETS
Genetic Engineering News

Enzyme Helps Unravels the Mystery of Thrombosis in Chronic Kidney Disease

Previous studies have shown that chronic kidney disease (CKD) increases the risk of deep vein thrombosis. Thrombosis is the formation of a blood clot, known as a thrombus, within a blood vessel. It prevents blood from flowing normally through the circulatory system. A new study by researchers at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) demonstrates a potential signaling pathway and enzyme that will help explain blood clot formation in chronic kidney diseases patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Asciminib for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Asciminib (Scemblix) approved for patients with Philadelphia chromosome–positive chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in chronic phase who were previously administered 2 or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors. The FDA granted accelerated approval to asciminib (Scemblix) for the treatment of patients with Philadelphia chromosome (Ph)–positive chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in chronic phase who...
CANCER
uticaphoenix.net

Pfizer says effectiveness of COVID antiviral pill is ‘beyond our

A pill to treat COVID-19 from Pfizer significantly cut the risk of hospitalization and death in a clinical trial, the company has announced. Pfizer said Friday its pill to treat COVID-19, Paxlovid, in a clinical trial was shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent when it was given within three days of the onset of symptoms, The New York Times reports. The trial consisted of participants “who are at high risk of progressing to severe illness,” Pfizer said, and there were no deaths among the group treated with Paxlovid compared to 10 deaths in the placebo group, per ABC News.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy