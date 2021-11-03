CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

A GQG Reunion — Great Quarter, Guys

By FreightWaves
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This episode is brought to you by DDC FPO, DDC is a business process outsourcing provider that specializes in freight. Discover why today's top-rated LTL carriers rely on DDC FPO....

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
SmartAsset

What Is a Pure Play Company?

Pure play stocks represent publicly traded companies that focus on a single line of business. While other companies may diversify their business operations, pure play companies focus on selling a single product or service. So what does this mean when … Continue reading → The post What Is a Pure Play Company? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Eliminating Risk Through Reward with Netradyne — Great Quarter, Guys

Adam Kahn, president of Netradyne's commercial fleet team, joins this episode of Great Quarter, Guys to lay out the company's method of driver training through positive reinforcement and digital engagement. Kahn believes technology can fill a vital role in driver coaching and performance management. He explained how exhausting it would...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

McDonald's brand recognition and franchise business model power its steady dividend growth. Visa's leadership in payment processing and its low payout ratio bode well for its dividend. Medtronic's ramped-up R&D should help it to maintain its status as a leader in medical devices. The biggest appeal of dividend investing is...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analysts Adjust Palantir Price Targets Post Q3 Results

Few analysts slashed price targets on Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) despite the Q3 beat. RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $19, down from $25, implying a 17% downside. The analyst cites the company's "mixed" Q3 results with deceleration in the...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cox
InvestorPlace

7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell Before We Reach Christmas

There are plenty of opportunities as the market heads higher. But despite the positive direction, there are still plenty of stocks to sell. First, let’s take a look at some of the positives. Unemployment numbers are going down and vaccinations are going up. The pandemic is losing its teeth, the global supply chain issues are easing up and economic activity is getting stronger.
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

Mark Cuban’s Top Investing Advice

Often controversial and always entertaining, self-made billionaire Mark Cuban is not shy in his opinions, especially when it comes to money -- and that's good news for budding investors. Mark Cuban,...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Pounce on During a Market Crash

Square continues to launch new services and capture market share. Upstart has a massive market opportunity and is just getting started. After a 2020 that included a big crash and then an even bigger recovery, 2021 has been more temperate (with just a couple short bursts of volatility) by comparison, and the S&P 500 is sitting on a 24.7% gain year-to-date. That big gain has more and more investors worried about the increased chances of a market crash.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gqg Reunion#Ddc#West Brow Capital#Pixabay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Benzinga

Pulte Mortgage Inks Deal To Use Black Knight's MSP System

PulteGroup Inc’s (NYSE: PHM) financial services subsidiary, Pulte Mortgage, signed a contract to use Black Knight Inc’s (NYSE: BKI) MSP servicing system and suite of digital solutions to increase automation and enhance the customer experience. The financial terms were not disclosed. MSP is an end-to-end platform that supports all aspects...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy