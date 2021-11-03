CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Fairgrounds St. Pete

Atlas Obscura
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you walk up to this newly-opened space, a large neon sign welcomes you to the Mermaid Star Motel. But don’t let the name fool you—this is no ordinary roadside inn. The 15,000-square-foot space in the Warehouse Arts District of St. Pete isn’t a motel at all, but rather a massive...

www.atlasobscura.com

Comments / 0

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Pre-orders begin today for the second ‘Vintage St. Pete’ book

Outgoing St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman wrote the foreword to the upcoming second volume in the Vintage St. Pete book series. “St. Pete’s early reputation as a resort town and the subsequent marketing campaigns that promoted our region and city’s sunny climate may lead some to overlook just how rich and textured our history is,” he wrote. “Bill DeYoung gets it, and he’s captured it time and again.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thegabber.com

Beach News: St. Pete Beach

Looking for things to do on St. Pete Beach this week? Here are three things you may have missed, curated for locals. Clams Ahoy: Are You Ready for the Chowder Challenge?. Chowder up! Think your chowder has what it takes to compete against the most cutthroat chefs in St. Pete Beach. Test out your recipe during the 7th annual Chowder Challenge at Horan Park on November 7. Between 1-5 p.m., chefs and cooks will compete with chowder and soup recipes; proceeds will go to the Veterans of South Pinellas County. Judges will award the best chowder, best non-chowder, best overall recipe and other categories. Besides enjoying the chowder, you can also enjoy live music, an auction and a raffle.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Atlas Obscura

12 Places to Experience Arts and Culture in St. Pete/Clearwater

Florida’s Gulf Coast is home to a vibrant arts scene filled with all sorts of unexpected delights. The St. Pete/Clearwater area is a kaleidoscope of arts and culture across every form you can imagine. The subtropical landscape offers natural beauty (which you can find on full display at St. Pete’s Sunken Gardens) and hundreds of murals brighten the walls wherever you look. From famous artists like Salvador Dalí and Dale Chihuly to churches and post offices that turn the everyday into something special, this destination holds countless opportunities to appreciate all the ways that art surrounds us.
LIFESTYLE
Atlas Obscura

Museo del Alfeñique

The city of Toluca is known for the candy of alfeñique its residents produce for Día de Muertos (“Day of the Dead”). But its tradition dates back to the 16th century when the first manufacturer of these sweets was established in North America. The Museo del Alfeñique tells the story...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Atlas Obscura

'El Petó de la Mort' ('The Kiss of Death')

The Poblenou Cemetery, also known as Cementiri de l’Est (East Cemetery), was the first to be built outside the walls in medieval Barcelona after the parish graves were dismantled. Today, designed in 1819 by the Italian architect Antonio Ginesi after the Napoleonic troops destroyed the old cemetery, falls inside the city borders.
RELIGION
mynews13.com

Ice skate on the beach in downtown St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Just feet from the sandy beach on St. Pete Pier, the city is preparing to open an outdoor ice skating rink just in time for the holiday season. The 4,000 square-foot rink is scheduled to open November 20. A tent will cover the rink during the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Interactive Art#The Mermaid Star Motel
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Portillo’s to open St. Pete location

Portillo’s will soon open its first location in St. Petersburg in front of Tyrone Square Mall. The fast-casual restaurant is known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites including hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chargrilled burgers, the Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake and its cake shakes. The St. Pete restaurant at 2300 Tyrone Blvd. will be the fourth Portillo’s to open in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
Journal

Fairgrounds are ‘scaregrounds’ on Halloween weekend

NEW ULM –It was a nightmare at the Brown County Fairgrounds, Friday. The seventh annual New Ulm Nightmares was held on the fairgrounds. The is the first year, New Ulm Nightmares has opened a haunted attraction at the fairgrounds. The expanded space allowed for two spook houses. First, was The...
NEW ULM, MN
Tampa Bay Times

Thousands stroll St. Pete’s shuttered Central Avenue

Witches glided down Central Avenue in St. Petersburg on rollerblades. A Batman rolled by on a scooter. A dinosaur peddled down on a bike. But not a single car was in sight. On Sunday, Central Avenue in St. Petersburg was closed to traffic for a Halloween celebration called “Halloween on Central.” From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., about two miles of Central Avenue were car-free.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Atlas Obscura

10 Places to Fall in Love With Fall

When the air gets brisk and and the shadows long, and you can smell a campfire even when there’s not one around, it’s fall. For many there’s a lot of nostalgia in the season: favorite sweaters come out of storage, harvest festivals pop up, and warm cider fills mugs on chilly nights.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
103GBF

Ghostly Image Of Deceased Kentucky Dog Shows Up In Bonfire Flames

The loss of a loved one is always one of the hardest things we have to deal with in our lives. And, since our pets are as much a part of our family as any person, the loss is just as devastating. But, what if, like with people there might be a chance they never leave us, but continue to comfort and guard us even in death.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kirsty Kendall

The Siberian unicorn was a real animal, but it died out

Restoration of E. sibiricum in a steppe environmentDiBgd/Wikimedia commons. We all sometimes dream that unicorns would be real animals. Well, long ago, unicorns existed on Earth. But these unicorns were very different from the noble horse-like creatures we think of as unicorns.
New York Post

Blood-sucking eel with rows of swirling teeth spotted after 20-year hunt

A terrifying blood-sucking eel with rows of swirling teeth has finally been spotted after a 20-year hunt. Tour guide Sean Blocksidge extraordinarily discovered six of the lampreys– dubbed “living dinosaurs”– at once, after two decades of searching. The strange jawless creatures evolved millions of years ago and have scaleless, elongated...
ANIMALS
WRAL News

15 near-extinct giant tortoises found slaughtered on Galapagos Islands

Park rangers with the Galápagos National Park Directorate discovered the remains of 15 giant tortoises slaughtered on southern Isabela Island. The Galápagos Conservancy called the discovery "shocking," as the giant tortoises are already fighting to survive extinction. "The disturbing news follows on another report this year of 185 small tortoises...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy