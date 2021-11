With the pandemic ongoing, digital and physical lines continue to blur and brands are transforming the customer experience in new ways to keep up with expectations. On November 10, Retail Brew’s The Checkout will explore the question retailers are asking themselves: How do we leverage our ecosystem to stand out while resonating with our shoppers? Karla Davis, VP of marketing at Ulta Beauty, will join us for a conversation to unpack the adage “The customer is always right,” where we’ll look at modern preferences, as well as the pressures to produce an elevated CX rooted in reimagined digital and in-store experiences.

RETAIL ・ 14 DAYS AGO