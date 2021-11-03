Boston Faces Detroit, Looks for 4th Straight Home Win

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Jeremy Swayman has started seven games in his young career on home ice. He’s won seven times … and he’s allowed just eight goals. That is a fairly decent start to a netminder’s career at home. The goaltender, now officially in his rookie season, backstopped the Bruins in a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. The win improved the Bruins to 6-4-0 on the season and helped alleviate some of the sting of Saturday’s 5-2 loss in Toronto. Swayman stopped 25 of 27 Ottawa shots, stopping three of four high danger shots and all three medium...

