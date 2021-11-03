CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Boston Faces Detroit, Looks for 4th Straight Home Win

By The Associated Press
92.9 The Ticket
92.9 The Ticket
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boston hosts Detroit trying to continue its three-game home winning streak. Boston finished 33-16-7 overall with an 18-7-3 record at home a season ago. The Bruins averaged...

929theticket.com

Comments / 3

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dylan Larkin on absence from Red Wings: ‘I had to be home for a family emergency’

DETROIT – Dylan Larkin clearly was emotional Sunday night during his post-game comments about his absence from the Detroit Red Wings for about a week. The Red Wings captain left the team unexpectedly during a road trip that started in Toronto. He missed games in Montreal, Boston and Buffalo. The team said it was for “personal reasons.”
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
92.9 The Ticket

Coyle, Ullmark lead Bruins to 4-1 win over Sabres

Charlie Coyle had a goal and and two assists, Linus Ullmark made 35 saves against his former team and the Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Friday night. Taylor Hall added a goal and an assist, and Brad Marchand tallied two assists as the Bruins rebounded from a 6-3 loss Wednesday in Philadelphia to salvage a split on its first road trip of the season. David Pastrnak and Tomas Nosek also scored for Boston.
NHL
92.9 The Ticket

Cam Atkinson scores twice, Flyers beat Bruins 6-3

Cam Atkinson collided with the boards on a goal that had Philadelphia fans cheering louder than the goal song blaring overhead. The Flyers bench was loud, too. “All the boys were howling,” Atkinson said. “It was just a good vibe.”. Atkinson scored two goals, including the go-ahead score that sent...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Blidh
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
92.9 The Ticket

Marchand scores 28 seconds in, Bruins beat Sharks 4-3

Brad Marchand scored 28 seconds into the game and added an assist as the Boston Bruins ended San Jose’s unbeaten start with a 4-3 victory over the Sharks on Sunday. David Pastrnak and Derek Forbort each had a goal and an assist, and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston. Linus Ullmark finished with 23 saves for the Bruins, who held on after the Sharks scored back-to-back goals late in the third period.
NHL
92.9 The Ticket

Bobrovsky makes 29 saves as Panthers stay undefeated

The Florida Panthers became the 14th team in NHL history to start 7-0-0 by beating the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Wednesday night - with coach Joel Quenneville on the bench a day after he was named in a report about the Chicago Blackhawks improperly handling sexual assault claims. Sergei Bobrovsky...
NHL
92.9 The Ticket

Boston beats Panthers, stops season-opening win streak at 8

Charlie Coyle had the only score in the shootout and the Boston Bruins beat Florida 3-2 Saturday night, ending the Panthers' season-opening winning streak at eight games. The Panthers fell two wins short of the NHL record for consecutive victories to start a season, set by Toronto in 1993-94 and matched by Buffalo in 2006-07.
92.9 The Ticket

Patrice Bergeron scores 4, Bruins beat Red Wings 5-1

Patrice Bergeron scored his first four goals of the season, Brad Marchand had four assists and the Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday night. Marchand assisted on all four of Bergeron's goals, Mike Reilly scored his first of the season and added an assist, and Charlie McAvoy had a pair of assists for Boston. Jeremy Swayman finished with 14 saves for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten at home.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Wings#Data Skrive#Sportradar
92.9 The Ticket

Bergeron snaps tie, Bruins hold off short-handed Ottawa 3-2

Patrice Bergeron scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the Boston Bruins held on to beat the short-handed Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Tuesday night. Brad Marchand and Derek Forbort also scored for the Bruins, who survived a sloppy start against a team that has been depleted recently by COVID-19. The Senators, who canceled practice Monday for precautionary reasons, were without five players and an assistant coach who have been placed on the COVID protocol list.
NHL
CBS Boston

Jeremy Swayman Remains Undefeated At Home As Bruins Goaltender

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Jeremy Swayman has started seven games in his young career on home ice. He’s won seven times … and he’s allowed just eight goals. That is a fairly decent start to a netminder’s career at home. The goaltender, now officially in his rookie season, backstopped the Bruins in a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. The win improved the Bruins to 6-4-0 on the season and helped alleviate some of the sting of Saturday’s 5-2 loss in Toronto. Swayman stopped 25 of 27 Ottawa shots, stopping three of four high danger shots and all three medium...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
92.9 The Ticket

Celtics Get 1st Win, 107-97 Over Houston

Jayson Tatum had 31 points and nine rebounds and the Boston Celtics avoided their first 0-3 start since the 2013-14 season with a 107-97 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Tatum, had 20 points in the first half on 8 of 13 shooting. Al Horford finished with 17...
NBA
chatsports.com

Charlotte plays Miami, looks for 4th straight road win

Charlotte Hornets (4-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (3-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits Miami aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak. Miami went 40-31 overall and 6-6 in Southeast Division play a season ago. The Heat shot 46.9% from the field...
NBA
Daily Herald

Rams look for 4th straight win Sunday at terrible Texans

HOUSTON -- Matthew Stafford's stellar play has the Los Angeles Rams rolling as they prepare to visit the Houston Texans. 'œThere's not many things he's not doing well, and that's a real positive,' coach Sean McVay said. 'œI think that's a big reason why we are where we are right now.'
NFL
ESPN

New York faces Indiana, aims for 4th straight road win

New York Knicks (5-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York hits the road against Indiana aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak. Indiana went 34-38 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Pacers averaged...
NBA
FOX Sports

New York plays Atlanta United FC, aims for 4th straight home win

LINE: New York -129, Atlanta United FC +329, Draw +267; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Atlanta United FC looking to extend a three-game home winning streak. The Red Bulls are 13-10-7 in Eastern Conference games. Kyle Duncan ranks fourth in MLS action with 10 cards, all...
MLS
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Calgary Looks For Their Second Straight Win At Home and Seventh In A Row Overall

Odds: Calgary (-115) - Nashville (-105), O/U: 5.5. The Flames will welcome the Nashville Predators to the Saddledome tonight as they try and stretch their six game win streak to seven Tuesday night. The Flames are red hot lately, riding the second best winning streak in the league behind Carolina’s...
NHL
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
322
Followers
3K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy