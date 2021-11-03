CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ga. Gov. Kemp suing Biden administration over vaccine mandates

By Mike Lepp
WJBF
 7 days ago

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the state attorney general are suing the Biden administration.

The announcement was made at a press conference at 9:30 Wednesday morning.

Kemp says Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for federal contractors is against the law.

“This lawsuit is in response to President Biden’s administrations unlawful and dangerous overreach COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all federal contractors. In Georgia this could affect thousands of people.”

Gov. Kemp says the mandate is a recipe for financial disaster.

Joining Kemp at Wednesday’s press conference were state Attorney General Chris Carr and Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black.

Comments / 19

Loen Hello
7d ago

unconstitutional do what you gotta do kemp now they wanting to kill our children with there lethal toxin

Robert Scott
7d ago

killer kemp the person who's murdered personally thousands wants more blood on his hands.biden already said bring it on so I think they know they can do it

Guest
7d ago

Great job Governor Kemp. We don’t need these vaccine mandates in Georgia. Thank you.

