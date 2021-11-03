Ga. Gov. Kemp suing Biden administration over vaccine mandates

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the state attorney general are suing the Biden administration.

The announcement was made at a press conference at 9:30 Wednesday morning.

Kemp says Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for federal contractors is against the law.

“This lawsuit is in response to President Biden’s administrations unlawful and dangerous overreach COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all federal contractors. In Georgia this could affect thousands of people.”

Gov. Kemp says the mandate is a recipe for financial disaster.

Joining Kemp at Wednesday’s press conference were state Attorney General Chris Carr and Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.