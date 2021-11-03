CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

STATE COVID-19 NUMBERS DECLINING

By Hometown5
wpxz1041fm.com
 8 days ago

Pennsylvania is seeing some improvement in its COVID-19 numbers. Pennsylvania is seeing fewer people in the...

www.wpxz1041fm.com

EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Pennsylvania State
Best Life

This Is How Close We Are to the End of the Pandemic, Former FDA Head Says

Health officials have been working to eradicate COVID in the U.S. for over a year and a half now. Vaccines targeting the virus were first introduced in the country in late 2020, but slowing vaccination rates amid the spread of the Delta variant allowed the virus to continue to circulate at high levels this past summer. Now, as cases and hospitalizations in country have dropped dramatically, officials have put forward more efforts to keep those numbers low. Vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots are all newly authorized tools in the fight against COVID as the fall and winter months roll in. But how close are we really to the end of the pandemic?
PUBLIC HEALTH
oswegocountynewsnow.com

COVID-19 cases decline, but deaths continue to rise

OSWEGO—The number of active COVID-19 cases steadily declined in the second half of October after an early fall surge, but the death toll since the start of September is the highest since cases hit record highs at the end of 2020 into the start of the current year. The Oswego...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WJHL

Ballad Health: 166 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19; vaccination rate not budging

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ballad Health facilities across the region and in Niswonger Children’s Hospital decreased on Tuesday, according the the health system. Ballad’s 21-county service area saw three fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations and one fewer pediatric COVID-19 inpatient, according to the system’s scorecard, which tracks the novel coronavirus across the region. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WNYT

Vermont reports record number of COVID-19 cases

Vermont is reporting a record number of new cases of COVID-19. Health officials say 487 people tested positive across the Green Mountain State Tuesday. That is the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic. More than 90% of Vermonters over the age of 12 have received at least...
VERMONT STATE
Tri-City Herald

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Wednesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,609 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 74 deaths since Monday. As of Wednesday, statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 719,500 and 8,554 deaths. The case total includes 84,172 infections listed as probable. Death data is considered complete only through Oct. 9. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.
WASHINGTON STATE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
mymoinfo.com

COVID-19 cases on the decline in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) The good news, daily coronavirus cases continue to be on the decline in Jefferson County. The bad news, the county still remains in red status in the CDC’s color guidance indicators. Jefferson County Health Department spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener has the official CDC week 42 update. According to Zwiener...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Monterey County Herald

Monterey County COVID-19 numbers continue to shrink

SALINAS – As Monterey County continues to see COVID-19 numbers go down over the past few weeks, it is looking at the next steps toward getting shots in the arms of children 5 to 11 years of age. At Wednesday’s Monterey County media briefing, Health Officer Dr. Edward Moreno outlined...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations decline

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County's COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by more than a dozen patients Wednesday, while officials reported 355 new infections and four more fatalities. The county's COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped from 213 on Tuesday to 200, with the number of intensive care unit patients declining from 52 to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTBS

Louisiana COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline

NEW ORLEANS - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana increased by 247 and deaths increased by 10 Tuesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 760,246 and the total death count is 14,565.
LOUISIANA STATE
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana-Area COVID-19 Numbers for October 28

Probable Cases: -7 Total All-Time Cases: 7587. Free COVID-19 testing is available at 902 W. 12th Street in Texarkana, Texas from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To make an appointment visit https://texas.fulgentgenetics.com/ or call 877-862-4647. Texarkana Area Chart Updates: (Open the images in a new browser to...
TEXARKANA, TX

