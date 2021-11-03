Finding Parcel Strategy to Fit Your Business — At Your Doorstep

When conditions around the world seem uncertain, many people, understandably, have hesitations about starting a business. But I am here to tell you that that notion is flat wrong. The list of successful companies that started when times were storm-tossed and difficult to predict is, in fact, incredibly long. General Motors, Uber, WhatsApp, CNN, Hewlett-Packard, Airbnb and a myriad of other large and small companies started in times of recession, of global challenges and uncertainty. Such conditions actually create a wealth of opportunities and situations for the right person and concept to thrive in. It does not matter if the idea has a “disrupt” focus or simply embraces the goals of a well-run service, there has not in recent memory been an environment of supporting opportunity quite like this one.
