Forward Air Acquires 2 Twin Cities Intermodal Operators

By FreightWaves
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Forward Air announced two acquisitions on Wednesday aimed at bolstering its intermodal transportation unit. The company acquired BarOle Trucking, the biggest intermodal carrier in Minnesota's Twin Cities area as well as the trucking assets of TKI Intermodal, a Minneapolis-based provider of container drayage and storage. The deals are expected...

