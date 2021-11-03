Forward Air Acquires 2 Twin Cities Intermodal Operators

Looking to go "glamping" this winter? A tiny house compound roughly 90 minutes outside the Twin Cities is opening next month — but the cabins will run you a pretty penny. What's happening: Getaway, a network of modern cabin retreats in rural locations nationwide, is building a new outpost with 49 cabins in Willow River, Minnesota.The rentals are expected to open in the coming months.Details: The cabins, which run between 140-200 square feet, include a queen bed, kitchen, bathroom, heat/AC, fire pits and a large window for close-up views of nature.Visitors are meant to unplug: Wi-Fi isn't offered, and there are cell phone lockboxes to keep your devices out of sight while vacationing. Yes, but: Getaway said prices for opening week in late December will start at around $119. But other Midwest locations run up to $399 per weekend night for a 1-bedroom cabin — and there's a two-night minimum.Or, you could rent an entire cabin on Lake Superior (also without cell service) for $160 a night.Want to see a cabin in action? Axios' Katie Levans visited a Getaway in Asheboro, North Carolina — check out her review.

