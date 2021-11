LONDON, ONTARIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2021-- Cannabis consumer brand, BOXHOT, announced today the launch of its 1000 Series product line in Ontario and Alberta. With the introduction of its fully customized, industry-exclusive 1.2g Alien OG vape, boasting a market-first,1000mg of THC, the BOXHOT 1000 Alien OG vape is formulated to produce big clouds with some of the purest cannabis distillate available on the market. It is an entourage of expertly infused premium strain-specific botanical terpenes that scream pine, lime and true-gas flavour. As cannabis consumers push for more authentic flavour profiles in their products, and with an increasing market for higher volume THC products, BOXHOT’s 1000 Series will offer a new line of innovative products to an ever-growing demographic of connoisseurs.

