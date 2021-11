KeyBanc analyst Steve Barger raised the price target on Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) to $55 (an upside of 16%) from $44 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst notes shares increased following its Q3 results despite a revenue miss and guide down. He thinks investors were willing to look through results because strong orders drove backlog up 52% year-over-year.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO