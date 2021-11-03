CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat Taps LIFEWTR To Help Fans "Get Into Her Drip" And Unlock Access To VIP Concert Tickets, Planet Her-Inspired Activations And Merch Through Latest Collaboration

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium bottled water brand LIFEWTR and global superstar Doja Cat are joining forces to help superfans across the country take a quantum leap into the world of Planet Her. Following the release of her critically acclaimed album , Doja Cat's collaboration with LIFEWTR will bring out-of-this-world digital and in-person activations to fans across the country that unlock exclusive access to unique experiences and items, including VIP access to her upcoming concerts next year, Planet Her merchandise and autographed items, her new line of BH Cosmetics makeup and her line of Bliss lights.

Starting today through Wednesday, November 10th, fans can enter for a chance to win these prizes by finding the Get Into My Drip augmented reality filter featured on @DojaCat's and the @LIFEWTR brand's Instagram profile pages. Transporting followers into a virtual extraterrestrial vortex, fans who use the filter can snap a selfie, follow and tag @LIFEWTR and @DojaCat, and tag #GetIntoMyDrip #Sweepstakes to get in on the giveaway action .

For fans in Los Angeles, Doja Cat will also be taking to Instagram to drop clues that lead SoCal locals to a larger-than-life public art mural that will be on display on Thursday, November 4th from 12pm - 6pm PST. Featuring a futuristic female empowerment visual designed by artist Jillian Evelyn, the mural is equipped with augmented reality technology that also unlocks access to the exclusive prizes. Simply scan the on-site QR code or visit @LIFEWTR or @DojaCat's Instagram profiles to access the Get Into My Drip AR filter. From there, snap a selfie or photo of the mural, follow and tag @LIFEWTR and @DojaCat, and tag #GetIntoMyDrip #Sweepstakes.

Fans who visit the mural will also be given access to Doja Cat's limited-edition LIFEWTR bottled water series, featuring three bottles with intergalactically inspired Planet Her visuals, while supplies last. Superfans everywhere can stay tuned for the bottles' debut in the upcoming video release for her viral smash hit 'Get Into It (Yuh).'

"Seeing the positive reception so far to Planet Her has been incredible. I'm so excited to be collaborating with LIFEWTR to bring the world of Planet Her to my fans across the country," said Doja Cat. "I'm excited to partner with them to create experiences that make it easy for fans to win Planet Her prizes. It's our way of saying 'thank you' to everyone who has supported me from day one."

Since the brand's inception in 2017, LIFEWTR has been committed to supporting artists from all walks of life. From dedicated campaigns to support artists through funding and exposure, to bottled water collections that feature the unique expressions of diverse creatives, LIFEWTR continues to leverage its platform to inspire the next generation of creativity.

"Doja Cat is one of the most recognizable voices of the current generation, bringing an otherworldly energy and talent that transcends music," says Zach Harris, Vice President, Water Portfolio at PepsiCo Beverages North America. "Doja Cat has made her presence known throughout the music industry for her one-of-a-kind artistry and creativity, so we at LIFEWTR are beyond thrilled to be partnering with her to help bring Planet Her to music fans across the U.S."

For more information about LIFEWTR, visit LIFEWTR.com and @LIFEWTR.

About PepsiCoPepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Doja Cat:3-time GRAMMY nominee Doja Cat made her first upload to Soundcloud in 2013 at just 16-years-old. Having grown up in and around the LA area, she developed a knack for music by studying piano and dance as a kid and listening to the likes of Busta Rhymes, Erykah Badu, Nicki Minaj, Drake, and more. Soon, she went from obsessing over Catwoman (the Halle Berry version) to crate digging on YouTube. The budding talent taught herself Logic and how to compose on a midi controller. Signed to Kemosabe/RCA in 2014, she released her Purrr! EP and followed that with her debut album Amala in spring 2018 , but it was her August 2018 release of "Mooo!" which catapulted her into the mainstream and was met with critical acclaim.

Doja Cat released her sophomore album Hot Pink in November 2019 to mass critical acclaim, the album was a platinum success with over 14.5 billion streams worldwide. Hot Pink features "Juicy" which hit #1 at Rhythm radio, "Say So" her Grammy nominated #1 smash record and "Streets", the viral sensation that soundtracked the 'Silhouette Challenge,' one of the biggest TikTok trends to date.

The success of "Say So" which hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been RIAA certified 4x platinum and streamed over 6.7 billion times catapulted Doja into global superstardom. She has taken home the Best New Artist Award at the MTV VMAs, the MTV EMAs, the AMAs (where she also won the Best Female Soul/R&B Artist Award) and the iHeart Radio Awards. She has been nominated for countless awards including 3 GRAMMY Awards, 9 MTV VMA Awards, 5 Billboard Music Awards, 4 American Music Awards, 2 BET Awards, and 2 People's Choice Awards.

Doja's creativity and showmanship as a performer have been praised time and time again, she has delivered unique and show stopping performances on nearly all the major Award Show stages including the GRAMMY Awards, the American Music Awards, the Billboard Awards, the iHeart Radio Awards and the MTV VMA and EMA Awards. Her last tour sold out in 10 minutes and she has played numerous festivals including Rap Caviar Live Miami, Posty Fest, Day n Vegas and Rolling Loud LA.

Doja Cat's new album Planet Her came out in June 2021 and dominated the charts, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, marking Doja Cat's career best and highest debut to date with 109K in total activity in the US alone. Spanning a range of genres Planet Her also generated the highest first day Spotify streams for an album by a female rapper, was the top Pop album upon release based on consumption according to MRC data, and marks both the biggest debut for female rapper and the top female R&B debut of 2021. "Kiss Me More" ft. SZA, the lead single off Planet Her is certified platinum by the RIAA and hit #1 at Top 40 and Rhythm radio with over 2.8 billion streams worldwide. Doja Cat recently became the first rapper to have 3 songs in the Top 10 at Top 40 radio.

Contact: Ashley Greenwood agreenwood@golin.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doja-cat-taps-lifewtr-to-help-fans-get-into-her-drip-and-unlock-access-to-vip-concert-tickets-planet-her-inspired-activations-and-merch-through-latest-collaboration-301415301.html

SOURCE PepsiCo

