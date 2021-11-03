CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Voter Turnout Intentions And Beliefs For 2022 U.S. Midterm Elections: Long Island University Hornstein Center National Poll

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Results of a newly released Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling and Analysis national poll reveal American voter turnout plans for the 2022 U.S. midterm elections and their views on democracy and the two-party system. 75% of Americans said they will vote in the 2022 midterm elections. Voter age and household income were important factors in voter intentions. While the majority of Americans (72%) believe that representative government is a foundation of an American democracy, 69% do not believe the Democratic and Republican parties adequately represent the voice of the American people.

75% OF AMERICANS SAID THEY PLAN ON VOTING IN THE 2022 U.S. MIDTERM ELECTIONS. 62% OF AMERICANS SAID THEY BELIEVED THEIR VOTE MATTERS. HOUSEHOLD INCOME AND VOTER AGE WERE KEY FACTORS.

Respondents were asked if they plan on voting in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections. 75% of Americans said yes. 83% of the same respondents said they voted in the 2020 U.S. elections. Americans with higher household incomes plan to vote at higher rates in the 2022 midterm elections than Americans with lower incomes. Respondents that plan to vote at the highest rate (90%) were Americans with household incomes of $200,000 and higher. Respondents that plan to vote at the lowest rate (68%) were Americans with household incomes of less than $50,000. Respondents were also asked if they believe their vote matters. 62% of Americans said yes. Respondents that said they believe their vote matters at the highest rate (69%) were Americans with household incomes of $200,000 and higher. Americans with household incomes of less than $50,000 had the lowest rate (60%) that believe their vote matters.

The age of Americans was an important factor in voter intentions. Older Americans plan to vote in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections at higher rates than younger Americans. Respondents that plan to vote at the highest rate (88%) were Americans over age 60. Respondents that plan to vote at the lowest rate (63%) were Americans aged 18 to 29. Respondents over age 60 had the highest rate (72%) that believe their vote matters. 60% of respondents between the ages of 18 and 29 believe their vote matters. 59% of respondents aged 30 to 60 believe their vote matters.

WHAT AMERICANS THINK ABOUT THE STATE OF AMERICAN DEMOCRACY

Do you believe that representative government is a foundation of an American democracy? 72% OF AMERICANS SAID YES.

Do you believe the Democratic and Republican parties adequately represent the voice of the American people? 69% OF AMERICANS SAID NO.

Respondents were asked if they believed that representative government is a foundation of an American democracy. While a majority (72%) said yes, 69% said that they do not believe the Democratic and Republican parties adequately represent the voice of the American people.

TOP ISSUES FOR AMERICAN VOTERS IN 2022 U.S. MID-TERM ELECTIONS: #1 ECONOMY AND #2 CORONA VIRUSResults of a national poll released in September 2021 by Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling and Analysis revealed the early issues that matter most to voters in the 2022 U.S. Mid-Term Elections were the economy (27%) and corona virus (17%).

METHODOLOGYThis Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis online poll was conducted through Survey Monkey from November 1 - 2, 2021 among a national sample of 1,531 adults ages 18 and up. Respondents for this survey were selected from over 2.5 million people who take surveys on the Survey Monkey platform each day. Data for this week have been weighted for age and gender using the Census Bureau's American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States. The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

ABOUT THE LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY STEVEN S. HORNSTEIN CENTER FOR POLICY, POLLING, AND ANALYSISThe Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis conducts independent polling, empirical research, and analysis on a wide range of public issues. Our studies inform the public and policy makers about critical issues, attitudes, and trends shaping the world. Visit liu.edu/Hornstein for more information and results from this national poll.

ABOUT LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, Long Island University offers nearly 250 degree programs, with a network of 280,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voter-turnout-intentions-and-beliefs-for-2022-us-midterm-elections-long-island-university-hornstein-center-national-poll-301415476.html

SOURCE Long Island University

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Party panicking as rural America turns on Biden’s Democrats

The good news for Democrats is they finally pushed through an infrastructure bill that would have become law months ago if it hadn’t been held hostage by progressives. The bad news for Democrats is that’s been largely overshadowed by their chaos, bitter infighting, and relentless focus on a more massive spending bill whose contents are a mystery to most Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Virginia Mercury

Maybe now we can lay the ‘election integrity’ talk to rest

I doubt seriously that Thomas Youngkin, the 17-year-old son of Virginia’s newly minted governor, tried to pull a fast one by voting illegally on Election Day.  He must have been excited his father was running for the state’s highest office. Thomas went overboard in supporting his dad – even though you have to be at […] The post Maybe now we can lay the ‘election integrity’ talk to rest appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS New York

Long Island Write-In Candidate, Voters Sound Off On ‘Corrupt System’ Controlling State Judge Elections

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some call it the last bastion of the political patronage pie — the doling out judgeships across the state. Voters go to the polls, but have no impact on the outcome. Jacqueline Franchetti garnered a nearly unprecedented 3,000 votes last week as a write-in candidate for Supreme Court judge on Long Island. She tried, unsuccessfully, to block the promotion of a Family Court judge. One of those write-in votes came from Sea Cliff homeowner Michael Schmitt. “It’s a very corrupt system,” Schmitt told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan, adding, “You have eight people running for eight judgeships, so they are all guaranteed...
MINEOLA, NY
WTOK-TV

Council of Governments encouraging better voter turnout in runoff election

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Council of Governments hit on several topics during its monthly meeting Monday but at the top of the list was the low voter turnout in last week’s special election for Senate District 32. Council of Governments president, Dr. George Thomas, is encouraging everyone who’s eligible...
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Elections#Long Island University#Americans#Democratic#Republican
PIX11

Voter turnout brings key wins for Republicans in NYC, Long Island

NEW YORK — New York Republicans are celebrating several key victories after Election Day — from seats in the New York City Council to what’s being called a “Red Wave” on Long Island. “Not only did we retain the number of seats in the City Council, but we actually picked up seats,” explained Executive Vice […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios Denver

Colorado voter turnout in 2021 election is lowest in a decade

Data: Colorado Secretary of State's Office, Denver Elections Division; Chart: John Frank/AxiosFewer than 1 in 3 registered Colorado voters cast ballots in Tuesday's election.Why it matters: Turnout hit a record low for an odd-year election since the introduction of automatic mail balloting in the state, an Axios Denver analysis of preliminary data shows.By the numbers: The ballot included three statewide measures — all of which failed — but interest was driven largely by local elections.School board races in Jefferson and Douglas counties helped spur some interest in the election and boosted turnout.Denver recorded its lowest turnout in the past decade at 18% — behind the previous low mark of 25% in 2011.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wrvo.org

Syracuse nearly broke an Election Day record: lowest voter turnout

Voters almost broke a record in the city of Syracuse on Election Day -- for the lowest voter turnout ever. Fewer than 20,000 people took the time this week to vote for mayor, arguably the most important job in the city of Syracuse. Just over 140-thousand people live in the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County polling data shows 12% voter turnout in Nov. 2 election

Unofficial polling data from Williamson County shows 11.98% of registered voters cast ballots in the Nov. 2 election. This data is comprised of ballots cast during early voting and on Election Day, with roughly 2,000 more votes submitted in person on election day than the early voting period. A combined total of 46,979 ballots were cast in the county, where 392,247 people are registered to vote. That is slightly lower—by 2,475 ballots—than total ballots cast in 2019, the last non-presidential election year. In 2019, 49,454 ballots were cast. That year, 344,244 people were registered to vote in the county.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
thebatesstudent.com

Bates Named as the Fourth-Highest Voter Turnout School in the U.S.

In an election, which, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, saw the greatest voter turnout since 1992, the 2020 presidential election was certainly not short of activists across both sides of the aisle working to get out the vote. From the birth of The Lincoln Project, a Republican organization that ran biting ads against former President Donald Trump, to When We All Vote, a non-partisan organization founded by Michelle Obama to increase voter participation, the mobilization to reach new voters reached a feverish pitch not seen in decades.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WOWK 13 News

Ohio election officials predict low voter turnout

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – It’s Election Day in Ohio, which means some residents are headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a number of things, with one of the most impactful on the ballot being school boards. “People are wanting to vote,” said Ironton resident, Arthur Junior Pierson. “They want to cast their […]
Cleveland Scene

Once Again, Here is the Best Election Day Live Voter Turnout Map

Just as he did in the September primary, Ohio City resident Angelo Trivisonno has created an interactive map to track voter turnout throughout the city of Cleveland on election day. Voters are deciding between City Council President Kevin Kelley and nonprofit executive Justin Bibb for mayor, while also giving a thumbs up or down to the Citizens for Safer Cleveland Ballot Initiative (Issue 24) that calls for increased civilian oversight of the police.
CLEVELAND, OH
coloradopolitics.com

Election officials urge residents to turn in ballots amid average voter turnout

As the deadline for the 2021 election nears, state and local election officials are urging Denver residents to return their ballots before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López met outside of the Denver Elections Office Tuesday afternoon to try to inspire last-day voters.
DENVER, CO
WSLS

Early voter turnout in Virginia and its impact on Election Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Saturday marked the last day of in-person early voting in Virginia before Election Day. Many voters across the Commonwealth showed up to cast their ballot that could impact those neck-and-neck elections at the state and local level. In Lynchburg, early-voter turnout wasn’t quite as high as last...
VIRGINIA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Political science professor surprised by low voter turnout in state election

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — The amendments cover a wide range of topics, including two that were drafted in response to the state’s mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Proposition 3 would prevent the state from prohibiting or limiting any religious gatherings and Proposition 6, would allow residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities to designate one essential caregiver who cannot be denied in-person visitation rights.
CANYON, TX
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
65K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy