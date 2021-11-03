CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Qontigo Joins The Net Zero Financial Services Providers Alliance With A Commitment To Achieve Net Zero By 2050 Or Sooner

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

ESCHBORN, Germany, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo, a leading provider of innovative risk, analytics and index solutions, announced today that it has joined the Net Zero Financial Service Providers Alliance (NZFSPA), thus committing to the attainment of net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 or sooner. The NZFSPA is accredited by the UN Race to Zero campaign and is a member of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero. Qontigo's commitment to NZFSPA underscores its dedication to the net zero transition for both the company's own business operations and in enabling Qontigo's clients to achieve their own net zero objectives.

The NZFSPA is a global group of financial service providers committed to supporting the goal of global net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner, in line with the ambition to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. With 23 leading providers committed to the alliance, NZFSPA acknowledges the important role that financial service providers have in helping to deliver the goals of the Paris Agreement and accelerating the transition to a low carbon economy.

"Qontigo is committed to creating an efficient and effective pathway for clients as they make the transition toward net zero targets," said Sebastian Ceria, Chief Executive Officer of Qontigo. "As an index provider, we intend to act as a catalyst for this transformation by partnering with our clients to deliver sustainable investment solutions that drive capital flows toward investments compatible with net zero. In addition, as part of the NZFSPA, we look forward to partnering with the Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance, the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, and the Paris Aligned Investment Initiative to work collaboratively toward our shared goals."

Qontigo maintains a close dialogue with clients on sustainability topics, providing support and education along with a wide range of solutions to integrate sustainability objectives. An open architecture approach is at the core of Qontigo's ESG and climate-specific innovations, including working with leading data providers, such as ISS, Sustainalytics, and Clarity AI. Qontigo is also the exclusive data distribution partner of the SDI Asset Owner Platform and has recently joined MIT Sloan's Aggregate Confusion Project, an initiative to improve ESG measurement in the financial sector.

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors worldwide.

Qontigo's solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients' processes.

Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo's global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qontigo-joins-the-net-zero-financial-services-providers-alliance-with-a-commitment-to-achieve-net-zero-by-2050-or-sooner-301415475.html

SOURCE Qontigo

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC) ("Tivic" or the "Company"), a commercial-phase bioelectronic medicine company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $15,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ImToken And FOMO Pay Announce Strategic Partnership

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- imToken, a world-class blockchain technology company in Singapore , best known for its reliable decentralized crypto wallet, and FOMO Pay, a Singapore-headquartered major payment institution, which has been granted the first Digital Payment Token (DPT) Service licence by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), jointly announce a strategic partnership to integrate blockchain technology into payment solutions and other services for consumers and businesses.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Announces Pricing Of Upsized $220 Million Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 22,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "LGVCU" beginning on November 11, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "LGVC" and "LGVCW," respectively.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mit#Financial Services#Un#Eschborn#Nzfspa#The Un Race To Zero#The Paris Agreement
TheStreet

Diversey Announces Pricing Of Follow-on Offering Of Ordinary Shares

FORT MILL, S.C., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (DSEY) , a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, today announced the pricing of a public follow-on offering of 15,000,000 ordinary shares at $15.00. Diversey also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares on the same terms and conditions. Diversey currently intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, potential acquisitions, growth opportunities and strategic transactions. The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Lingshan County Further Improves Service Enterprises And Continuously Optimizes Business Environment

LINGSHAN, China, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, Lingshan County, Qinzhou City, Guangxi has implemented a series of measures, such as "cross-provincial application + package service", "one-stop services", "reduce process, time and cost" and "construction commencement upon land acquisition", so as to continuously improve the business environment and bring vitality into the market. During the 13th Five-Year Plan period, all kinds of market entities in the county increased by 73.8%, according to the Publicity Department of Lingshan County.
ECONOMY
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Net zero and green financial repression

So far, the big message from the Glasgow climate conference is the role of finance in decarbonizing the global economy. It’s a dangerous development. In his speech to the twenty-sixth Conference of the Parties (COP26) last week, Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, pledged action to “rewire the entire financial system for Net Zero.”
ECONOMY
Neowin

Airbnb commits to operate as a Net Zero company by 2030

Airbnb has announced that it will be operating as a Net Zero company by 2030. The company will work towards this goal by mitigating carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions that are linked with its global corporate operations and putting money into nature-based solutions to neutralize residual emissions. Airbnb Co-founder...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
United Nations
finextra.com

COP26: UK to force financial firms to publish plans for achieving Net Zero

Speaking at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, chancellor Rishi Sunak says the UK Government will force financial institutions and UK-listed companies to publish plans on how they will decarbonise and transition to net zero. Outlining the plans, Sunak told the coference that the UK aims to become be the...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Financial firms managing $130 trillion commit to net-zero goals, but no one can agree on what that really means

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Jane Fraser, the CEO of Citi, says that bankers are hamstrung enough trying to compare "apples and oranges" to help clients make sense of their investments. But when it comes to sustainable finance disclosures, "it's a veritable fruit plate out there."
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Sixty of the FTSE 100 commit to net zero by 2050

The 60 companies are worth a combined £1 trillion, the Government said. Six in 10 of the UK’s biggest listed companies have said they will eliminate their contribution to carbon emissions by the middle of the century as negotiators meet in Glasgow to find a path to avoid catastrophic climate change.
BUSINESS
The Independent

What is Mark Carney’s £95 trillion Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero?

Around 450 financial institutions, with around 40% of the world’s assets on their books, have signed up to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (Gfanz).The institutions control around 130 trillion dollars, more than the 100 trillion dollars that is needed to meet the 2050 net zero target, according to former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney But who is in the alliance, and what is it trying to do?What is Gfanz?Launched in April this year, Gfanz is led by former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.Since its early days Gfanz has grown to more than 450 financial firms from...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Prudential Financial Commits To Net Zero Emissions By 2050

Expanded climate actions include carbon neutral target by 2040 and restriction on new direct investments in thermal coal. Prudential Financial, Inc. announced its commitment to achieve net zero emissions across its primary domestic and international home office operations by 2050. To accelerate the company’s longstanding commitments to mitigate the impacts of climate change, Prudential also is setting an interim goal to become carbon neutral by 2040. These actions are aligned with the latest climate science of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius or lower, as specified in the Paris climate accord.
ENVIRONMENT
bakingbusiness.com

Mondelez commits to net zero carbon emissions by 2050

CHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc. on Nov. 1 committed to a 2050 target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its full value chain, a strategy the company said marks a bold step forward in its differentiated approach to sustainability. As part of its commitment, Mondelez has signed the Science...
ENVIRONMENT
American Progress

RELEASE: CAP’s Christy Goldfuss Praises Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero

Washington, D.C. — Today, more than 450 financial institutions from 45 countries across the globe formally launched the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, committing to decarbonizing their collective $130 trillion in assets to net-zero by 2050. In response, Christy Goldfuss, senior vice president for Energy and Environment Policy at the Center for American Progress, issued the following statement:
ECONOMY
gcaptain.com

Matson Commits to Net Zero by 2050 Climate Goal

U.S.-based ocean carrier Matson (NYSE: MATX) has announced a goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its fleet by 2050. The goal was announced alongside the release of a 2020 sustainability report that commits the company to reducing fleet greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 40 percent by 2030, as well as the net zero goal. The report notes that since 2016 Matson has already reduced its fleet GHG emissions by 23%.
ENVIRONMENT
TravelDailyNews.com

Royal Caribbean Group announces "Destination Net Zero" - Program to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

MIAMI - Royal Caribbean Group announced a giant step on its sustainability journey: Destination Net Zero, a comprehensive decarbonization strategy that includes pledging to establish Science-Based Targets (SBT) and achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Royal Caribbean Group Announces 'Destination Net Zero' — Program to Achieve Net Zero Emissions by...
ENVIRONMENT
ICIS Chemical Business

Industry now needs to step up, if Net Zero is to be achieved

Net Zero is clearly the key issue of our time. With COP26 about to start, 3 key elements need to come together to ensure success. Political leaders have to agree to meet the Net Zero targets, and to provide $100bn/year to help poorer nations fund the changes needed. But nothing will happen on the ground unless companies then adopt their own Action Plans to meet the targets.
INDUSTRY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Lloyd’s joins Net-Zero Insurance Alliance

Lloyd’s has announced that it is joining the UN-convened Net Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA). In joining the alliance, the Lloyd’s Corporation commits to transition all of its operational and attributable greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050 at the latest. It will also set, publish and report against interim targets every five years.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

DBS joins United Nations Net-Zero Banking Alliance to tackle climate change

Singapore’s DBS Bank has decided to join the United Nations’ Net-Zero Banking Alliance, in order to tackle climate change. In this alliance, DBS will be committing to transitioning greenhouse gas emissions from its portfolios to meet its net zero target by 2050 or may be before that. Highlights. DBS bank...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
65K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy