CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

CPSC Posts Recalls To Its Web Site

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

  • ABUS Recalls Youth Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

About the U.S. CPSCThe U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products for nearly 50 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:

  • Visit CPSC.gov.
  • Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
  • Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
  • Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
  • Contact a media specialist.

Note: Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time. Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details. It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpsc-posts-recalls-to-its-web-site-301415469.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Tastykake Expands Recall To Include Three Of Its Popular Krimpets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tastykake has expanded a recall of its popular snack cakes. The recall now affects butterscotch, creme-filled and jelly krimpets. Tastykake says they could contain fragments of metal mesh wire. The recalled cakes were distributed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, as well as Maryland, New York, Virginia,...
FOOD SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Backyard Play Systems Recalls Playsets With Wooden Roof Due To Entrapment Hazards

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Your backyard playset could be putting your kids at risk. Backyard Play Systems is recalling thousands of its outdoor playsets with a wooden roof. (Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission) According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, kids could ‘become trapped in a gap in the structure.’ The playsets were sold online at Costco from March 2019 through May 2021 and at Lowes from December 2020 through May 2021. For more information on affected products, click here.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
EatThis

8 New Grocery Shortages Shoppers Have Reported This Week

Shortages of so many products are likely to be the norm this holiday season, as this month saw an arguably unprecedented number of shortages than any prior point in the pandemic. This week is likely to kick off the start to holiday madness—and if you're following along, we've got an updated list of groceries shoppers around the country say are now disappearing from their local retail stores. "Just imagine what will happen when snow starts showing up," mused one.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Best Life

Kroger Just Said Shoppers Are Barred From Doing This in Stores

As the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., Kroger stores see millions of customers on a regular basis. But if you regularly shop at this grocery store, there are a few things to be wary about. In October, Kroger had to pull trays of ground turkey due to plastic contamination, and just this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that a voluntary recall would affect seven different salads and wraps sold exclusively at Kroger. Now, the chain itself is sending out a warning, notifying shoppers that it will not allow one thing in its stores, despite rumors to the contrary. Read on to find out what Kroger says its customers are not allowed to do.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpsc#Web Site#Saferproducts Gov
92.9 WTUG

Warning: Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

This Is the "Bad News" About COVID Right Now, Virus Expert Warns

The coronavirus has been circulating in the U.S. for close to two years now. During this unprecedented time, the country has experienced several waves of high surges and declines. COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reached new heights over the summer due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing rate of vaccinations. But over the past few months, things have quickly moved in the right direction. In early October, daily cases dropped below 100,000 for the first time since early August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While these numbers have continued to fall, however, virus experts are now warning us not to let our guard down, because there is still bad news about the COVID pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Grocery Shelves Going Empty Again? How To Prepare

Early on during the pandemic, there has been a wide shortage on grocery supplies. There were a lot of reasons for this: one, it could be the massive hoarding by consumers to store food in their own residences, and another reason could be due to scarcity in materials and production.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Major Grocery Stores Are Getting Rid of This Right Now

Grocery shopping hasn't exactly been easy over the last two years. The COVID pandemic not only made it harder for people to leave their homes and venture into crowded grocery stores, but it also contributed to massive shortages for a number of products, from various foods to household essentials like toilet paper. At the same time, some major grocery stores have also banded together to deliberately remove certain items from shelves amid controversy. Now, multiple retailers are getting rid of another staple in stores. Read on to find out what you might notice is missing during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Helmets
bobvila.com

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
Laist.com

Proof Of Vaccination At Restaurants, Gyms And More Begins Monday

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. Starting Monday, patrons of indoor restaurants, gyms, museums, beauty salons and recreation centers in the city of L.A. will have to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Costco Shoppers Are Already Raving About These 7 Holiday Groceries

If you can already smell your holiday cooking and you're starting to plan your gift list for loves ones, it definitely won't hurt to think ahead this year (read up on the 5 Huge New Shortages Shoppers Are Sharing This Week). Costco members are here to help you brainstorm for the season, tipping you off to some fun, festive finds that would make clever gifts or a special addition to your own bar or spread this year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
65K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy