Fibank Won The Prestigious International Best Digital Bank - Bulgaria Award For 2021

 7 days ago

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Brands Magazine, a leading brand magazine headquartered in the United Kingdom, awarded Fibank (First Investment Bank) the prestigious Best Digital Bank - Bulgaria award for 2021.

The Global Brands Awards 2021 are being held for the ninth consecutive year and distinguish companies that have performed best in their field.

Fibank was awarded the high distinction for its outstanding contribution to the development of innovations in the country, for the quality of its customer service and for ensuring a secure and reliable digital banking system.

Keeping pace with innovative trends, in just a few months Fibank became the only bank in Bulgaria to offer its customers the full range of mobile payments: Apple Pay, Google Pay, Garmin Pay and Fitbit.

Last year First Investment Bank launched its Video Consulting service for retail customers, also providing them with the option to apply for consumer loans fully online. Subsequently the service was upgraded to include online mortgage loan applications. Customers can submit their electronic applications using the My Fibank website or the mobile app. The platform also enables them to remotely sign all documents relating to granting of consumer loans or issuance of credit cards.

In addition, My Fibank mobile app customers can apply for and receive MyCard virtual credit cards. Those are issued fully online and credit limits are granted automatically within minutes. Virtual cards can be used with My Fibank, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Garmin and Fitbit, on contactless POS and ATM terminals, or for making payments over the Internet.

Another completely new service for the Bulgarian market that can be accessed via My Fibank is the Gold Account. It enables Fibank customers to keep balances and perform transactions in gold.

Fibank closely monitors the ever-changing needs of its customers, aiming at saving their time and money, while also offering them a unique customer experience in the digital environment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134349/Fibank_Head_Office_Bulgaria.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fibank-won-the-prestigious-international-best-digital-bank--bulgaria-award-for-2021-301415470.html

SOURCE Fibank (First Investment Bank)

IN THIS ARTICLE
