CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Plexaderm 10-15-21

By Brennan Dockery
WTVQ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have tried Plexaderm 10-minute challenge to shrink your under-eye bags...

www.wtvq.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Action News

Plexaderm 10-Minute Challenge to Feel Your Best

Whether you’re staying in with your family or going out with your friends, imagine how amazed they’ll feel to see you feeling and looking your best. In minutes, watch your undereye bags, wrinkles, and crows feet disappear. So, whether you are tired with puffy under-eye bags, or have signs of aging, we’ve got the perfect solution for you! Plexaderm is what we're talking about and Lifestyle Expert Stephanie Jacoli joins us to tell you more about it and their new 10 min challenge for you.
SKIN CARE
FOX2now.com

Plexaderm makes the holidays more merry and bright

No more doom and gloom when you Zoom. Plexaderm wants people to take advantage of their Thanksgiving Special being offered to Studio STL viewers. Amy Vanderoef talked about how Zoom meetings and skype sessions can leave you looking at yourself more often. If you want to smooth out some lines or just get back that glow, Plexaderm can help. The Thanksgiving special is a Trial Pack which is $14.95 plus free shipping. Order yours today!
TECHNOLOGY
WTVQ

Volunteers needed for The Nest’s annual Reindeer Express

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Volunteers are needed to help get holiday gift bags ready for Reindeer Express. The annual event put on by The Nest provides gifts and winter wear to women, children and families in Lexington. This year’s event will look a little different because to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP

Spooktacular MOV, 10/27/21

A triceratops skeleton worth a few million, a plane pull, and a celebration of greasy foods. A look at the Halloween decorations of Sandra Wince of St. Marys!. Zach and Hannah have another debate on when's the most appropriate time to listen to holiday music, as well as looking at what the MOV has to say.
MOVIES
wamc.org

Gardening 10/28/21

Can you see it on the horizon? Winter is coming. That doesn't stop us! The skies are always sunny in Studio A and the weather is always perfect for a Vox Pop gardening show. Fred Breglia of Landis Arboretum and Greg Ward of Ward's Nursery join host Ray Graf to take your questions.
GARDENING
WKBW-TV

AM Buffalo Thanksgiving special for Plexaderm trial pack

With Plexaderm, the before and after pictures speak for themselves. If you always wanted to try it now is the time to do it. Plexaderm has their best deals ever for AM Buffalo viewer. Get a trial pack for $14.95 and free shipping. 1-800-679-1744.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CBS Pittsburgh

TastyKake Expands Voluntary Recall To Include Krimpets, Multi-Pack Cupcakes

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’ve stocked up on sweets, you’ll want to check your cabinets. TastyKake is expanding its voluntary recall to include five multi-pack cupcakes and certain Krimpets products, The products could have small pieces of metal meshwire in them. All of the recalled cupcakes and Krimpets were sold in Pennsylvania. No injuries or incidents have been reported. To learn more about specific dates, lot numbers, and flavors, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTVQ

Plexaderm 11.05.2021

I know a lot of our viewers have taken the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge to shrink your under-eye bags and wrinkles from view. And if you haven’t gotten a chance to try it yet, Plexaderm brought Courtney Perna on the show today to tell us about the new $14.95Plexaderm 10-minute challenge. For more info visit plexadermtrial.com.
LIFESTYLE
abc27.com

True Earth Health : Plexaderm

The holiday season is here and we all want to look our best! Plexaderm is a quick and easy solution that will brighten undereye bags and lessen wrinkles in minutes. Now is a great time to try Plexaderm for yourself. Take advantage of their special offer for Good Day PA viewers.
LIFESTYLE
wearegreenbay.com

Take the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge

(WFRV) – In today’s Beauty Buzz, Melinda with Plexaderm spoke with Local 5 Live with details on how you can freshen up your look in just minutes. Take advantage of the Local 5 Live Thanksgiving special, you can get the Plexaderm Trial Pack for just $14.95 plus free shipping. To...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy