Developer CD Projekt Red has recently revealed that any new content for Cyberpunk 2077 that was previously slated to launch this year, whether it be in the form of free updates or DLC, has all now been delayed into 2022. Within recent weeks, CD Projekt Red announced that the free next-gen upgrade for those on PlayStation and Xbox had been pushed back into next year as well. Now, seems as though the game as a whole isn't going to get any new updates of any sort for the remainder of 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO