Sarah Jessica Parker is continuing to wear fun ensembles for “And Just Like That.” The “Sex and the City” star was spotted while on the set of the impending HBO show. For the ensemble, Parker donned a look that played with a multitude of textures and colors. It consisted of a white cropped lace jacket paired over a strapless blue dress that featured a big floral print splashed all over the dress. When it came down to the shoes, Parker slipped on a pair of shiny silver sandals that added the most perfect Carrie Bradshaw twist to the ensemble. Her personal shoe aesthetic...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 15 DAYS AGO