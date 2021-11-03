CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ Sequel Coming in 2023, Spinoff TV Series in the Works

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IeUzB_0clOX6PI00

PAW Patrol: The Movie ” is getting a sequel.

Paramount Pictures will release the film in theaters on Oct. 13, 2023. Unlike the first movie, which debuted on Paramount Plus on the same day as its theatrical release as a concession to the pandemic, the upcoming animated adventure will play exclusively in theaters.

The “PAW Patrol” empire is continuing to expand. Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment, the companies behind the pre-school powerhouse franchise, have announced a new television spinoff series for one of the main pups to debut in 2023.

“We loved telling a deeper ‘PAW Patrol’ story on a bigger canvas and are pleased that the movie connected so strongly with kids and families around the world,” said Spin Master Entertainment’s president Jennifer Dodge. “Judging by the exit polls, audience scores and positive critical reception, everyone had as much fun watching it, and rewatching it, as we did making it. We’re looking forward to taking kids on a new adventure in the second film with our partners and can’t wait to further expand our storytelling with one of the fan-favorite pups in our spinoff.”

“PAW Patrol: The Movie” premiered in August and generated $40 million at the domestic box office and $135 million globally. Several cast members from the hit children’s TV series reprised their roles in the film, with Kim Kardashian West, Dax Shepard, Yara Shahidi, Jimmy Kimmel and Tyler Perry joining the cast and lending their voices to the courageous animals and leaders of Adventure City. The story centers on a young boy named Ryder and some courageous canines who band together to save the bustling metropolis from the evil Mayor Humdinger. It was surprisingly well received by youngsters, parents and, yes, even critics. Variety’s Courtney Howard called the film a “gripping, inspiring animated thriller.”

“Just as the first movie’s success in theaters and streaming confirmed ‘PAW Patrol’s’ status and power as a top, globally loved franchise, this second theatrical release paired with the property’s very first television spinoff will mark another major step in creating a universe of characters and stories to reach even more fans everywhere,” said Brian Robbins, the president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon. “We here at Paramount and Nickelodeon are focused on keeping the momentum going with our great partners at Spin Master to keep giving kids and families more ‘PAW Patrol’ adventures across multiple mediums.”

“PAW Patrol: The Movie” director Cal Brunker will return for the follow-up film. Dodge will serve as a producer with Laura Clunie, Spin Master’s senior VP of development and feature film, and Toni Stevens, Spin Master’s senior VP of entertainment production and operations. Executive producers include Ronnen Harary, Spin Master’s co-founder, Adam Beder, Spin Master’s executive VP, and Peter Schlessel.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jennifer Hudson Pitching New Talk Show With Warner Bros. to Launch After ‘Ellen’ Ends Its Run (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar winner and “American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson is adding something completely different to her resume: Talk show host. Hudson, most recently seen on the big screen playing Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” is pitching a new daytime talker to be produced by the team from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Variety has learned. Although not technically an “Ellen” replacement — her show wouldn’t be a continuation of the “Ellen” deals and is being shopped as an entirely new series — it would be positioned as Warner Bros. TV’s new flagship daytime talk show now that “Ellen” is ending its run. “Ellen” executive producers...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus

“Star Trek: Prodigy” has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus. Series executive producer Heather Kadin had previously said the show would return for a second season, but it had not been officially confirmed until now. The renewal news comes after the show has aired only three episodes, including the two-part series premiere. New episodes of the first half of Season 1 will continue to roll out weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18. The remaining five episodes of the first half will resume airing weekly on Thursday, Jan. 6. The remaining 10 episodes of Season 1 will air later in 2022...
TV SERIES
Variety

Leonardo DiCaprio in Final Talks to Star in and Produce MGM’s ‘Jim Jones’ Movie

Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks to play religious cult leader Jim Jones in MGM’s upcoming feature written by Scott Rosenberg, Variety has confirmed. Known as the leader of the Peoples Temple religious group, Jones was behind the November 1978 mass suicide at his Jonestown settlement that took more than 900 lives. Jones and his inner circle orchestrated the massacre at the jungle commune in Guyana, with the followers directed to drink cyanide-adulterated punch. MGM secured a deal for the feature project in a preemptive situation, with DiCaprio also producing the project alongside Jennifer Davisson for their Appian Way production company. Rosenberg...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Robbins
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Yara Shahidi
Person
Cal Brunker
Person
Dax Shepard
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Gal Gadot on Lynda Carter Joining Next ‘Wonder Woman’: “It’s Even Better This Time”

“We’re all three very excited about some things coming up with Wonder Woman 3,” franchise helmer Patty Jenkins teased at the recent DC FanDome, essentially confirming the third installment with herself, titular star Gal Gadot and TV’s original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter. Days later, Gadot told THR that “it means the world” to her to have Carter on board for the next go-round. “First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman. She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She’s a true champion of what Patty and...
MOVIES
rolling out

Will Smith gave entire ‘King Richard’ cast big bonuses, gifts (video)

Will Smith‘s generosity was so profound on the set of the critically acclaimed movie King Richard that it produced dropped jaws and a river of tears. Smith and the cast were angry when Warner Bros. announced they were moving their entire 2021 slate to “day-and-date” releases, which means being released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously. This means that the cast could potentially make less money due to lower theatrical profits.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Television#Paw Patrol#Spinoff Tv Series
ComicBook

Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Peacock in November 2021

November is finally here and that means a couple of things. Not only is the holiday season now finally upon us, but the arrival of a new month also means new movies and TV shows on our favorite streaming services. The first day of any month typically brings a slew of additional entertainment to streaming services and November is no exception. Peacock got the month started with quite a few movies getting added to its lineup, with plenty more on the way over the course of the month.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith, Ava DuVernay and ‘The Harder They Fall’ Cast to be Honored at Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

The Critics Choice Association is finalizing the program for its 4th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, announcing today a list of honorees that includes Will Smith, Ava DuVernay, Antoine Fuqua, Ruth Negga, Kenan Thompson, Robin Thede, Danielle Brooks and the cast of The Harder They Fall, among others. In all, the program includes 16 award categories as a way to shine a spotlight on the “standout achievements of Black filmmaking and television,” per the CCA. One of those is new this year as DuVernay is posed to receive the inaugural Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award. The iconic creative Peebles...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Variety

‘Midnight Run’ Sequel Starring Regina Hall in the Works, Robert De Niro to Produce

Universal Pictures is making a sequel to “Midnight Run,” the 1988 action comedy starring Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin. Regina Hall, the actor best known for “Girls Trip” and “Scary Movie,” is starring in the follow-up. It’s unclear if De Niro is reprising his role as bounty hunter Jack Walsh in the buddy action film, but he will be involved in the new version as a producer. Aeysha Carr (“Woke,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is writing the screenplay, though plot details and additional cast members have been kept under wraps. The original “Midnight Run” sees De Niro play a bounty hunter who pursues a...
MOVIES
Atlanta Daily World

BlackInTheaters: 10 Black Movies & TV Series You Need To See In November

Holiday season is approaching and that means many people will be spending time with friends, family and loved ones. Food will be in abundance, memories will be made and major sporting events will take center stage. There will also be more than enough down time to catch up on some of the biggest releases this fall while spending time with family. Viewers can get their friends to crowd around the TV and watch The Harder They Fall on Netflix or get the family together to watch the story of Richard Williams in King Richard. Regardless of what you and your loved ones are into, there will be a movie that will fit your interest this fall. Here’s a quick list of what you should binge watch this month.
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: New PAW Patrol Series, Miracle Workers Renewed and More

Here’s some news worth barking about: A new PAW Patrol spinoff series, focusing on one of the main pups, is in the works at Nickelodeon, our sister site Variety reports. The offshoot of the preschool franchise is slated to debut in 2023. Additionally, a sequel to PAW Patrol: The Movie, which bowed simultaneously in theaters and Paramount+ this year, will be released exclusively in theaters on Oct. 13, 2023. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * Both TBS’ Miracle Workers and truTV’s Tacoma FD have been renewed for fourth seasons. * It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s record-breaking 15th season will premiere with...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Method Man, Mike Epps, Da’Vine Joy Randolph Join YA Rap Drama ‘On the Come Up’ (Exclusive)

Method Man, Mike Epps and Da’Vine Joy Randolph have joined the cast of On the Come Up, Paramount Players’ adaptation of the best-seller by Angie Thomas. The movie is now in production with Jamila C. Gray starring. Sanaa Lathan is directing and co-starring. The coming-of-age movie centers on 16-year-old Bri, who wants to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. But it’s hard for her to even win her first rap battle when she’s labeled a hoodlum at school, when one of her songs becomes an internet sensation by causing a controversy, and when her mom loses her job and...
PARAMOUNT, CA
worcestermag.com

New on DVD: Cartoon canines journey from TV to film in 'Paw Patrol: The Movie'

An animated movie best suited for younger audiences tops the DVD releases for the week of Nov. 2. "Paw Patrol: The Movie": The rescue dogs of the Nickelodeon children's cartoon venture to Adventure City in their first feature film, hoping to thwart the plans of the nefarious mayor. "Slightly stepped...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy