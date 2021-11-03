CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dion rocks the blues with Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Rickie Lee Jones and more on new album

By Peter Larsen
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDion DiMucci was a kid from Bronx when in the late ’50s the vocal group Dion and the Belmonts and songs such as “I Wonder Why” and “A Teenager In Love” made him a star of early rock ‘n’ roll. As a solo artist in the early ’60s, songs...

www.dailybulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

What happened when Ann and Nancy Wilson performed Stairway To Heaven for Led Zeppelin

On December 2, 2012, Led Zeppelin received the Kennedy Center Honors from President Barack Obama. It's an award bestowed upon those considered to have contributed greatly to American culture, with other recipients including Ella Fitzgerald, Leonard Bernstein, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Sammy Davis Jr., Dizzy Gillespie, Johnny Cash, Carole King and Joni Mitchell. In a world where awards are handed out like lollipops, The Kennedy Center Honors are a big deal.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

The 30 best cover songs of all time

From soulful makeovers to pop reinventions, these are the best cover songs of all time. They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but where does that leave reinvention? The best cover songs don’t simply repackage something familiar – they completely reinterpret the source material, dismantling the song and reassembling its parts into something exciting while keeping the core of what made it great.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
HollywoodLife

John Lennon’s Kids: Meet The Late Music Icon’s 2 Sons

John Lennon has two sons, including look-alike Sean with Yoko Ono. Learn more about the late musician’s accomplished children here. John Lennon’s death in December 1980 sent shockwaves across the world. The singer-songwriter and peace activist, formerly a co-leader and guitarist for the famed English rock band The Beatles, was gunned down by crazed fan Mark David Chapman, who still remains incarcerated until this day. While he died that winter day years ago at the age of 40, his legacy continues to live on through the artists he has influenced and, of course, his family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MusicRadar.com

6 ways to play guitar like... Eric Clapton

Clapton's style - like so many of the great blues guitarists - incorporates the playing of the heroes he grew up listening to, such as the 'three Kings' (Freddie, BB and Albert), Buddy Guy and Robert Johnson. His fieriest playing came during the late-60s Cream/Gibson era, when he delivered blues...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Ozzy Osbourne’s new album – featuring Zakk Wylde, Tony Iommi, Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton – will appear by spring 2022

Ozzy Osbourne’s new album, the as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2020’s acclaimed Ordinary Man, will land by spring 2022, according to Sony’s recent financial statement. Sony Group Corporation is the over-arching parent company of Sony Music Entertainment and, in turn, Osbourne’s label, Epic. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the revelation amongst the company’s catchily-titled ‘Supplemental Information for the Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021’.
MUSIC
BBC

Eric Clapton guitar given to Welsh friend goes to auction

A guitar given to Welsh singer Dave Edmunds by Eric Clapton is expected to sell for as much as £363,000 ($500,000) when it goes to auction. The guitarist, nicknamed God by fans, gave it to Cardiff-born Edmunds when he visited the Cream legend at his Surrey home in 1976. The...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Reed
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Joe Bonamassa
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
Al Jolson
Person
Billy Gibbons
Person
Dion Dimucci
Person
Brian Setzer
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Boz Scaggs
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Sam Cooke
Person
Jackie Wilson
Person
Ritchie Valens
Person
Mark Knopfler
Person
Rickie Lee Jones
Person
Patti Scialfa
MLive.com

Bruce Springsteen upset beloved E Street Band member left off new album cover

As Bruce Springsteen appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Monday night, The Boss was quick to point out a mistake on his new album cover, a live recording of his 1979 “No Nukes Concerts” charity shows at Madison Square Garden. “There’s one problem with this album cover,” said...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Bruce Springsteen shares new details behind No Nukes film and performs "The River" on Colbert

Bruce Springsteen joined the Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night for a conversation and solo performance around the release of his 'Renegades: Born In The USA' book with President Barack Obama and his upcoming "The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts" film; recently deemed by Rolling Stone to be "without question, the best representation of a Seventies Springsteen concert ever captured on film." Colbert and Springsteen discussed the new film, the story behind the performances and the similarities and differences Springsteen sees in himself as a live performer 42 years on. Watch the full conversation between Springsteen and Colbert here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-KlomDM7t4.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues Music#Roll Hall Of Fame#Runaround
Daily Mail

Pay-la! Guitar once owned by Eric Clapton could fetch half a million dollars at rock and roll auction

A guitar owned by Eric Clapton (right) could sell for up to $500,000 (£363,000) at an auction of rock and roll memorabilia. The Layla singer’s instrument – a 1968 Martin D-45 acoustic later given to guitarist Dave Edmunds – will go under the hammer in the US alongside almost 1,000 items owned by stars including Led Zeppelin, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley.
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Bruce Springsteen rocks Badlands at 1979 No Nukes benefit concert

Bruce Springsteen is sharing video of his performance of “Badlands” at Madison Square Garden as part of the forthcoming live album and film release of “The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts.”. Featured during a benefit concert series organized by MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy), ), the tune was the...
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Spoon Teases New Classic Rock-Driven Album That's More ZZ Top Than Eric Clapton

It took a little longer than expected, but Spoon have finally announced their new album Lucifer on the Sofa, due out in February. As frontman Britt Daniel told Rolling Stone back in September 2020, the album was about 80% completed before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, forcing the band to halt recording. While waiting to begin working on the album again, Daniel reconnected with his love of classic rock and wrote an additional batch of songs, including the album’s title track “Lucifer on the Sofa.”
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Bruce Springsteen Shares 1979 'Badlands' Live Video

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is sharing video of his performance of "Badlands" at Madison Square Garden as part of the forthcoming live album and film release of "The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts." Featured during a benefit concert series organized by MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy), the tune was the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
petapixel.com

Exposed: Photographer John Tully and Thoughts of Bruce Springsteen

It is rare to have a photographer conjure up the memory of a particular song. However, I immediately thought of Bruce Springsteen’s Darkness on the Edge of Town when I saw New Hampshire photojournalist John Tully’s recent work. There are three reasons that John’s work sent me to thoughts of...
PHOTOGRAPHY
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE: 'When RITCHIE BLACKMORE Decided To Leave The Band, That Was Pretty Traumatic'

In a brand new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice was asked if there was ever a period when he and his bandmates were worried about not having another "hit" song and not being able to sustain their longevity. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we were worried about having hits in the first place. It was a time when pop bands made singles and rock bands made albums. So long as we kept coming with albums that people seemed to like, we weren't worried about having a Top 40 hit; if they came along, it was like a bonus. Now, the only time we got concerned was towards the end of Ritchie's [Blackmore, guitar] tenure with the band, as he was losing interest and the performances from the band were not great because you need everybody helping each other out; you can't be a passenger. And we just saw the audiences getting smaller and less impressed, and that was worrying. And when Ritchie decided to leave, that was pretty traumatic, because [we didn't] know what to do then. And had we not been contracted to have to go to Japan, it might all have fallen to bits then. But we had to go to Japan, with the wonderful Joe Satriani [filling in], and it proved that there is life after even somebody as great as Ritchie is. He didn't wanna be there, but it was just as much our band as it was his. And we were still having fun. We started to have fun again when Joe turned up and just became a fifth member of the band, pulling his weight. So that was the light at the end of the tunnel."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy