Protests

Ukrainians protest against vaccination as COVID cases soar

By YURAS KARMANAU Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than a thousand people blocked several streets in the center...

www.timesdaily.com

erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

US calls on China to release Wuhan journalist who investigated Covid response

The US government expressed its concerns about the deteriorating health condition of detained Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan and urged Beijing to release her.Ms Zhang was sentenced to four years in prison for her on-ground reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.“We have repeatedly expressed our serious concerns about the arbitrary nature of her detention and her mistreatment during it. We reiterate our call to the PRC [ People’s Republic of China] for her immediate and unconditional release,” US state department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday.She has been on an intermittent hunger strike since her detention in May...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Unvaccinated in Greece face new restrictions as COVID cases soar

ATHENS (Reuters) - Queues formed outside shops in Athens on Saturday on the first day of new restrictions to curb soaring coronavirus infections which require the unvaccinated to have negative COVID-19 tests. COVID-19 infections in Greece hit a new daily high almost every day in November, prompting authorities to announce...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US warns Russia against another 'serious mistake' on Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday warned Russia against making another "serious mistake" on Ukraine as it sought clarity about troop movements near the border. Welcoming Ukraine's foreign minister to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was "concerned with reports of the unusual Russian activity near Ukraine." "We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook," Blinken told a joint news conference. "Our concern is that Russia may make the serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked," he said.
POLITICS
Times Daily

Russian region extends off-work order as COVID-19 cases soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in Russia's Novgorod region on Monday ordered most residents to stay off work for one more week starting Nov. 8 as coronavirus infections and deaths remained at all-time highs. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
news9.com

Protesters Gather Outside American Airlines, Spirit AeroSystems Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Employees of American Airlines and Spirit Aerosystems in Tulsa took to the streets Thursday afternoon to protest the federal vaccine mandate. Because of their status as federal contractors, the two companies are required by the Biden Administration to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8. Leaders of the two unions involved in organizing the Oct. 28 protest told News On 6 they are not against vaccinations or the companies their members work for. They said, instead, they are trying to protect their right to choose whether to take the vaccine.
TULSA, OK
WRDW-TV

SC epidemiologist: Child vaccination against COVID-19 can cut school cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s state epidemiologist urged parents to get children vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible once the vaccine is approved for their age group. Dr. Linda Bell said during the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s weekly COVID-19 briefing that she expects the...
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

'Grave concern' over Covid in Europe as German cases soar

The World Health Organization expressed "grave concern" Thursday over the rising pace of coronavirus infections in Europe, as Germany registered its biggest daily increase since the start of the pandemic. "We are, once again, at the epicentre," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told a press conference. He warned that according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

Russia Grappling With Soaring COVID Cases Amid Vaccine Hesitancy

Wealthy Russians didn't delay their escape. Ahead of the imposition this week of new nationwide pandemic restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, they headed to Turkey, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Or to Black Sea resorts, such as Sochi, which was anticipating an influx this week of 100,000 tourists from northern Russia.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

EU accuses Belarus of 'trafficking' migrants toward border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — European Union officials on Wednesday accused Belarus of state-sponsored "trafficking” of human lives by luring desperate migrants to the Polish border — the edge of the EU — where many are now stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
IMMIGRATION
Times Daily

China, US pledge to increase cooperation at UN climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The world’s top carbon polluters, China and the United States, agreed Wednesday to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions, signaling a mutual effort on global warming at a time of tension over their other disputes. Support local journalism reporting on...
WORLD
Times Daily

Climate finance isn't charity, says Indian minister at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — India's environment and climate minister says rich countries have “an obligation, responsibility, duty and a vow” to provide climate finance to developing nations and should deliver on an unfulfilled promise to raise $100 billion a year. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
ENVIRONMENT
Times Daily

China's leader Xi warns against 'Cold War' in Asia-Pacific

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Thursday against letting tensions in the Asian-Pacific region cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
POLITICS
spokanepublicradio.org

Health leaders urge families to vaccine children against COVID as cases in young people rise

More than 70 providers in Spokane County are providing, or will soon provide, pediatric Covid-19 vaccinations. Spokane Regional Health District Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez says families should take advantage of the opportunity, because case numbers are rising among children and young people. “Initially in the pandemic, we all had...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

