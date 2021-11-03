CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Despite Stress of Pandemic, U.S. Suicide Rate Dropped in 2020

By Denise Mann
HealthDay
HealthDay
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y00CV_0clOWCMw00

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Despite the anxieties and tumult of the COVID-19 pandemic, overall suicide rates in the United States fell by about 3% between 2019 and 2020.

But during the same time frame, suicides increased among people aged 10 to 34. They also rose among Black, American Indian or Alaska Native, and Hispanic males, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Although early in 2020 sociologists were expecting a 'perfect storm' of suicide risks during the pandemic, early local data sets from the U.S. and abroad have almost universally been demonstrating a decrease in suicide rates," said Dr. Paul Nestadt, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

"This data release confirms those early indicators, both in terms of the overall decrease as well as the increase in suicides among people of color, who were arguably hit harder by the true toll of the pandemic," said Nestadt, who has no ties to the new research.

Study co-author Sally Curtin agreed. "These increases are pretty consistent with which groups were harder hit by the depression, anxiety, substance abuse and economic hardships during the pandemic," said Curtin, a demographic/health statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

For the study, the researchers analyzed death records from the NCHS and compared deaths classified as suicides to similar deaths occurring in 2019.

Suicide rates in the United States increased from 1999 to 2018, and then started to fall in 2019, Curtin said. Monthly suicides were lower in 2020 than in 2019 from March through October and in December, the study found. A national emergency was declared in March 2020, yet the biggest drop in suicides -- 14% -- occurred in April when COVID-19 deaths first peaked in the United States.

Suicide rates dropped for all women in 2020, and rates also fell for white and Asian males. And while suicide rates increased for Black, American Indian or Alaska Native, and Hispanic males, this only reached significance for Hispanic males. Suicide rates rose significantly among people 25 to 34, and fell significantly among people aged 35 and older, the study found.

The new data is provisional, Curtin said. When final information is available in early spring, the researchers plan to break it down by geographic regions as well as method of suicide, she said.

The CDC data was published Nov. 3 as an NCHS Data Brief.

The new findings are in line with a recent study in 21 countries that also showed no increase in suicide during 2020.

"Some of the risk factors for suicide that were heightened by the pandemic -- like economic hardship and mental health issues -- may have been buffered in the first year by various financial support packages and mental health programs," explained Jane Pirkis, director of the Centre for Mental Health at the University of Melbourne in Australia. She was an author of that international study.

There may have also been some other protective factors, said Pirkis. "People were feeling like 'we're all in this together' and rallying round those who might be struggling."

She said she believes it's too early to draw any conclusions about suicides during the ongoing pandemic. "We need to remain vigilant to any increases in suicide that may occur down the track," Pirkis said.

Dr. Victor Fornari is vice chair of child and adolescent psychiatry at Zucker Hillside Hospital in Glen Oaks, N.Y. "There has been a dramatic increase in anxiety, depression and suicidal behavior during the pandemic, but not overall completed suicides, which is promising," he noted.

Still, the new report does highlight populations at increased risk for suicide, said Fornari, who was not involved in the study.

Some people may be at higher risk for suicide than others, including those with a family history of suicide or depression, recent job loss, economic downturn or history of prior suicidal behavior, he said.

Signs that someone is suicidal may include a change in behavior, depressed mood, giving away belongings, change in functioning in school or work, sleep disturbance, and/or a change in weight, Fornari said.

If someone expresses suicidal thoughts or behavior, seek help immediately. "If the behavior is serious, accessing a medical or pediatric emergency room immediately is best," he said.

Nestadt added, "If the suicidal feelings are your own, do not hesitate to seek help, as these feelings are usually the sign of a treatable depression. You don't have to feel this way."

More information

The U.S. National Institute of Mental Health offers advice on suicide prevention.

SOURCES: Sally Curtin, MA, demographic/health statistician, National Center for Health Statistics, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hyattsville, Md.; Jane Pirkis, PhD, director, Centre for Mental Health, University of Melbourne, Australia; Paul Nestadt, MD, assistant professor, psychiatry, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore; Victor Fornari, MD, vice chair, child and adolescent psychiatry, Zucker Hillside Hospital, Glen Oaks, N.Y.; NCHS Data Brief, Nov. 3, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How does depression and anxiety affect the body?

It’s no surprise that when a person gets a diagnosis of heart disease, cancer or some other life-limiting or life-threatening physical ailment, they become anxious or depressed. But the reverse can also be true: Undue anxiety or depression can foster the development of a serious physical disease, and even impede the ability to withstand or recover from one.
MENTAL HEALTH
Ironton Tribune

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown: Working together to reduce rate of suicide in children

Today, suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people ages 10 to 24. The number of suicides among children and teens has been going up for years now, and the pandemic only threatens to accelerate these alarming trends, and to make racial disparities even worse. It’s why I introduced the Child Suicide Prevention and Lethal Means Safety Act – it would help ensure that nurses, doctors, and mental health professionals have the training and resources they need to identify young people who are risk for suicide, and support them and get them the help they need.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Rates#Suicide Prevention#Healthday News#American Indian#Alaska Native#Hispanic#Cdc#Nchs
EatThis

This Is the Most Stressful State in the U.S., New Data Says

Whether you're feeling overwhelmed with work or find yourself with little time for self-care, everyone feels stressed out from time to time. However, a new study finds that it's not just those day-to-day aggravations that can make you feel stressed—in many cases, where you live plays a significant factor in how tense you are on a daily basis.
POLITICS
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Pandemic: Oregon's vaccination rate

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports that 80% of Oregonians 18 and older have had at least one does in their vaccination series against COVID-19. That’s 2,681,267 people in Oregon, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who are now more protected against the coronavirus and one step closer to the critical threshold of immunity.
OREGON STATE
Axios

Suicide rates in the U.S. declined in 2020 for some groups

Suicide deaths dropped overall in the U.S. for the second year in a row by 3%, according to preliminary data out Wednesday from the CDC. The big picture: It's potentially an unexpected bit of good news in light of other data which shown the pandemic resulted in higher rates of anxiety, isolation and financial hardship.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Timberjay Newspapers

Suicide rates in region exceptionally high

REGIONAL— Suicide is a tough issue to talk about— and that has complicated the work of public health officials in northern St. Louis County who are trying to address the problem in the region. The deaths of two men to suicide just this year in Tower has highlighted a fact...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
cleveland19.com

Stress of pandemic believed to be tied to rise in violence in schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has become a worrisome trend nationwide and in some local school districts and has educators looking for solutions to increasing violence in high schools. The Bedford administration has shut down the high school, at least until the end of November as they work to put...
AKRON, OH
Healthline

Suicide Rate Drops Overall But Not for Black Americans, Young People

New figures show that the overall suicide rate in the United States declined during the COVID-19 pandemic last year but increased for young adults and People of Color. Experts say that the pandemic added to the stresses of job insecurity, food shortages, and bullying already felt by People of Color and young adults.
MENTAL HEALTH
belmarrahealth.com

Your Heart May Have a Harder Time Adjusting to Sleep Disruptions

Not getting enough sleep on a regular basis may be associated with a wide variety of health problems, including heart disease. A new study published in the American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology has found that healthy adults who get less than seven hours of sleep a night showed abnormal heart rate patterns.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Have COVID-19 Vaccines Caused Over 2,500 Miscarriages?

An image shared on Instagram claims there have been 2,508 miscarriages in the U.S. “as a result of” COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System data “cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness,” according to its Department of Health and Human Services website. Research has not shown a link between miscarriages and COVID-19 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy