These Starbucks Holiday Favorites Are Returning For 2021
By Molly Harris
Mashed
7 days ago
For fans of Starbucks, the only thing better than the return of the chain's pumpkin spice latte is the debut of its seasonal red cups. While Starbucks has released its first dairy-free holiday drink and four brand-new festive cup designs, there are also a lot of old customer favorites coming back...
With food costs continuing to skyrocket and the holidays at our heels, celebrating with friends and family over lavish dinners and gifts can become overwhelming when you're racking up all those receipts. Fortunately, shoppers everywhere can count on Walmart to help them find quality goods and groceries at affordable prices.
It's finally November, which means it's time to start gearing up for the holiday feasts ahead. Preparing early may be more important this ever this year as high prices, shortages of pantry staples, and shipping delays continue to impact supermarkets across the country. Thankfully, Costco is doing its part to...
Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
Every fall people all over the country get excited for seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice, and once Halloween passes by, they get ready for those holiday drinks. It’s currently rumored that Starbucks will drop its holiday menu on Nov. 4. Typical holiday drinks making a comeback are said to include...
For many people, spending time with friends and family is the ultimate holiday gift. This year, the Holiday Presence Exchange, a collaboration between Lance Bass and Starbucks, is a way to make the holidays even more meaningful. Ready to brew up a spirited cup of holiday cheer?. Often the holiday...
It’s the most wonderful time of the year — Starbucks is set to release its fan-favorite holiday drinks and new Christmas-themed treats. Returning to its menu are the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, which are all served in the coffee company’s iconic red cups. The Irish Cream Cold Brew is also back earlier than expected.
Starbucks’ long awaited lineup of holiday-themed drinks and bites make their triumphant return on Nov. 4. Along with a few trusted favorites, Starbucks’ holiday 2021 drinks include a new iced sip that doubles as the first ever non-diary holiday coffee drink.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas is right around the corner and so is the return of Starbucks' winter-favorite peppermint mocha. The beloved holiday drink returns to stores this Thursday, November 4. It's the 19th year the coffee chain has offered the beverage. While peppermint mocha is back, it didn't come...
Four days ago, a sign displaying the return of Taco Bell's Grilled Cheese Burritos was leaked on the Taco Bell subreddit. On November 9, Chew Boom received confirmation that Taco Bell is not just bringing back the concept of grilled cheese burritos; they're doubling those grilled cheese burritos into Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burritos.
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Another new vintage-style ceramic Starbucks tumbler has arrived at Disneyland Resort. This holiday tumbler matches the mug ornament we found last month. Holiday Starbucks Tumbler – $24.99. The tumbler has Mickey and Minnie in winter clothes, with...
When it comes to holiday fried chicken, you probably can't beat KFC. According to CNN, diners in Japan have come to associate Christmas with the iconic chicken chain ever since the mid '70s when the brand started promoting their fried chicken as a traditional Christmas meal. The effort proved successful and has only increased in popularity. Meanwhile, folks stateside might not immediately line up to grab a bucket of chicken once December 24 rolls around, but the fast food empire aims to change that with a strange new garment made for your food.
If you're a fan of Christmas music or have ever been inside a shopping mall during November and December, you've probably heard Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" (and inadvertently learned all the words). While Carey's work is prolific, this particular 1994 song stands out, with fans streaming it earlier in the holiday season each year, reports NBC. Carey is basically synonymous with Christmas, and McDonald's apparently agrees.
Lobster is truly a decadent food. It's described as sweet, with a rich, melt-in-your-mouth taste (via Fish for Thought), and has long been associated with romantic dinners. Of course, despite the joy of surprising your love with a candlelit dinner of lobster tail, you probably aren't exactly able to buy lobster as much as you would like, considering the cost. But out of love — of either your partner or the decadent taste of lobster — you scrape some money together and go out to your local supermarket. Grab some candles, ingredients for a salad, the best silverware you can find, and finally, you take some time to look into that big aquarium tank by the seafood displays of packaged fish and crab cakes and try your best to pick the best-looking lobster. You head back home, prepare the lobster according to Gordon Ramsey's specifications, and await your partner. Once the surprised reaction wears off, you two sit down and dig into that sweet, buttery — unless it isn't. Unless it's off. Surprise — and not in a good way.
When you need to warm up during a cold winter night, nothing hits the spot like a thick bowl of soup. Fan favorites like Slow Cooker Potato Soup or Instant Pot French Onion Soup can bring some life back into anyone, but on occasion, you might crave something with a bit more spice. If you don't feel like slaving away over a hot stove all day and want some instant satisfaction, you might just have to give Qdoba's returning soup a shot.
For fans of Wendy's pretzel bacon pub cheeseburger, It's a sad day when you pull up and realize it's no longer on the menu. Perhaps someday it'll be back, but for now, recipe developer Mikayla Marin from The Flour Handprint has a homemade solution. Her copycat pretzel bacon pub cheeseburger recipe features all the same elements, right down to the beer cheese. Her goal with a burger like this with so many layers, was to simplify the steps, but still deliver on big flavor and satisfying, juicy burger with every bite.
If you've ever enjoyed a candy cane over the holiday season, there's a good chance it was a Brach's candy cane. This candy giant, established in Chicago in 1904 (via Candy Favorites), is best known for its iconic candy corn — but also manufactures and sells a wide variety of candy canes (via Brach's).
The holidays bring more than presents, family, and Christmas cheer — they also bring desserts galore. Sweet treats are around every corner this time of year, whether it's a fancy box of truffles you received as a gift, a traditional Yule log cake served on Christmas Eve, or homemade chocolate-covered pretzels you made with your family. And that doesn't even cover the main dessert of the season: Christmas cookies. Chocolate crinkles, peanut butter blossoms, shortbread cut into festive shapes, gingerbread men... The list is seemingly endless.
It's a well-known fact that Costco can be the go-to option for many shoppers who are looking to pick up several grocery essentials at once. As per Cheapism, the brand has an international presence, with outlets in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K., Japan, and even Iceland, in addition to the many U.S. locations. There are plenty of food options for every kind of shopper at Costco.
Going out to eat can be pricey. The average household spends about $3,500 on dining out (during non-pandemic lockdown times), according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Fortunately, there...
