Tyler Van Dyke threw for 428 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Miami Hurricanes to a 38-34 win over Kenny Pickett and the No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday. "The last four games this team has shown a lot of fight," Van Dyke said. "We know we're one of the best teams in the conference. We can compete with anybody despite what our record was. This team has a lot of confidence right now and we're not done yet."

MIAMI, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO