When I first moved out of New York City to begin my career in broadcasting, I found myself about 120 miles north of The Big Apple in Catskill, as my usual flagship TV stations were left behind and a period of adjustment took effect. I'm a no frills person who had to get basic cable in receiving any form of television reception, something that was not rule of thumb down state. As I surfed through the limited amount of channels (manually, no remote control as of yet) my attention was fixated on channel 10 (WTEN-TV) as an authoritative, old school anchor was delivering the 11 o'clock news and at that moment, he was my elected choice to get the latest headlines.

