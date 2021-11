The holidays are always a wonderful time to celebrate and spend time with others especially here in Berkshire County. There are those that may not be as fortunate especially since COVID-19 took center stage. This struggle is where Berkshire County residents and organizations shine the brightest. Currently, there are a number of clothing drives taking place. In addition, local Berkshire organizations are assisting those in need of food for the holidays and on a regular basis. You also have a number of toy drives that if they're not taking place yet will be kicking into full gear soon. The point is that the Berkshire County folks come together for those in need not just during the holidays but all throughout the year.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO