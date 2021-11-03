CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Habitat to provide free lunch to veterans

By Laurinburg Exchange
 7 days ago
LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Habitat For Humanity Restore will be honoring veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11, by giving out free chili beans.

“We have been doing this type of event every year since I started here in 2016. Last year we served hot dogs,” said Executive Director Chris Carpenter. “It is just a way for us to show them that we support and appreciate their service to our country.”

Each bowl of beans will be served with cornbread, crackers and a drink.

“We are also selling the chili bean combo to non-veterans for $5 each,” said Carpenter. “We usually prepare to feed around 200 people. We don’t always have that many come through, so we invite anyone who is around to come out and get a bite.”

The event will begin at 11 a.m. and last until 1 p.m.

“We will be set up in the Habitat parking lot, most likely on the side as we have in the past,” said Carpenter.

The Habitat ReStore is located at 12340 McColl Road in Laurinburg and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

