Bedford County, PA

Elderly man hospitalized after traffic accident in Bedford County

By Rian Bossler
 7 days ago

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa . (WTAJ) — An Everett man was sent to the hospital in Bedford County after being involved in a traffic accident.

The crash occurred on Oct. 28 at 4:40 p.m. when the 85-year-old man who was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox attempted to make a left turn at the SR30 and Bedford Square intersection to enter the Walmart plaza in Snake Spring Township, according to State Police.

A Dodge pickup truck traveling east on SR30 hit the Equinox after it entered the intersection and was unable to stop in time. The Equinox then swung and hit another vehicle that was waiting in the turning lane.

Bedford County teen charged for TikTok trend, vandalizing school property

The man driving the Equinox reportedly sustained minor to moderate injures and was transported to UPMC Bedford. The driver was also cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic when turning left.

No one else was injured in the crash. Both vehicles sustained front-end damage and were towed away.

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

