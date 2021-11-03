Fair at Fenway South returns to JetBlue Park Friday
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The fair is coming back to town!
The Fair at Fenway South will make an appearance once again starting Friday, November 5 at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.
The fair hours are:
- Thursdays: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Fridays: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Saturdays: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sundays: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
JetBlue Park is located at 11500 Fenway South Drive.
The fair will feature rides, games, food trucks, vendors and free entertainment.
Tickets can be purchased in advance.
