Fort Myers, FL

Fair at Fenway South returns to JetBlue Park Friday

By NBC2 News
NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The fair is coming back to town!

The Fair at Fenway South will make an appearance once again starting Friday, November 5 at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.

The fair hours are:

  • Thursdays: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Fridays: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sundays: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

JetBlue Park is located at 11500 Fenway South Drive.

The fair will feature rides, games, food trucks, vendors and free entertainment.

Tickets can be purchased in advance.

