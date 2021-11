Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly hopped aboard a commercial flight to Scotland this week to participate in the COP26 environmental summit. The actor and environmental activist was swarmed by fans when he arrived at the Glasgow SEC Centre on Monday after seemingly flying into the country via commercial airline. He was even spotted catching a connecting flight in London, per Page Six. DiCaprio wore a mask and suit as he was ushered by bodyguards into the conference center, at the same time that President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared together to share their joint vision for a “Build Back Better World” and why there’s a demanding need to invest trillions of dollars into fighting climate change and how that will actually generate millions of green jobs in turn.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO