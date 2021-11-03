CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Incumbent Ireland, newcomer Boyle win seats on Point Beach school board

By Sanne Young
 7 days ago
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — One incumbent retained his seat and one incumbent lost to a newcomer in the race for two seats on the borough board of education.

Elected to the school board were incumbent John Ireland, who received the most votes, 804, and newcomer Elizabeth Boyle, who received 766 votes.

Trailing were challenger John Durante, who received 747 votes, and incumbent Stacey McGlinchy, who received 697 votes.

Newcomers Ms. Boyle and Mr. Durante were running mates, challenging the incumbents, Mr. Ireland and Ms. McGlinchy, who ran together on the “Energy Excellence Experience” slate.

