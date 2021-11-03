CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Chilly for early November

Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Scot Haney said we're looking at...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
kxnet.com

Rain today and snow tomorrow, big changes are on the way

Today: Rain will slowly push east today as highs return to the 40s. Light rain accumulation of around a tenth of an inch is possible with morning rain. Areas in the far west have a chance at a little afternoon sunshine. Winds will increase from the NW to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.
MINOT, ND
klin.com

NWS 2021-22 Winter Weather Outlook

The National Weather Service – Omaha released their 2021-2022 winter outlook. After combing over dozens of models and reviewing 30 years of weather patterns, the outlook for the season is a bit of a mixed bag. Meteorologist Brett Albright says, “The general trend in terms of what we are expecting...
OMAHA, NE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Fall storm arrives Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN - As our team of FOX 17 Meteorologists have been advertising for days, a strong fall storm will be arriving in the Great Lakes on Thursday. Initially, it will bring wind, rain, and mild temperatures in the mid/upper 50s. Winds will likely be sustained on Thursday between 15 to 25 mph inland, and 20 to 30 mph at the immediate lakeshore from the south/west. They are expected to gust to 40 mph or better! See our wind graphic below. The image is valid for 6 A.M. Thursday. The larger, white numbers are sustained winds over two-minutes. The "G" number represents the gusts...although these tend to be underestimated by forecast models. The arrow represents the direction from which the wind comes. Map colors are tied to actual wind speeds. The warmer the tones (orange/red), the higher the wind speed.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms race east tonight, chilly temperatures return into the weekend

Showers and thunderstorms have expanded farther east as a cold front continues to march in from the west across central Kansas. An isolated storm or two may become strong to severe near and east of the Turnpike where a Marginal Risk in lines up for our viewing area. Hail and damaging winds are a higher probability early evening in this area. The tornado threat is low.
LYON COUNTY, KS
News On 6

Early Evening Storms Likely

The front that stalled across northern OK last night has mostly become diffuse. A few light showers or even a pocket of drizzle will be possible for the early hours as moisture returns with south winds increasing across the area, but the probability remains very low. A strong cold front will move into the area tonight coupled with a moderately strong upper-level trough supporting thunderstorms, including the threat for a few strong to severe storms. The primary threat should be damaging winds and some small hail. The tornado threat is limited and mostly to the southwest of our immediate area but we're always watching for any signals as the line nears the area. The timing of the system appears to have increased some compared to previous data but not much. A few showers and storms will attempt to develop by early afternoon, but the layer of warm air aloft should suppress most activity across Eastern OK until the surface front nears the area with the main window for thunderstorms from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. This system should be exiting far southeastern OK into western Arkansas between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Blustery northwest winds from 15 to 30 mph will occur behind the departing system overnight through most of Thursday with Thursday morning lows in the lower 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with sunshine. Another upper-level wave should cross the central plains later Thursday evening into early Friday with another surge of colder air. A few spotty showers will be possible overnight Thursday into pre-dawn Friday with no impact. Northwest winds will also remain Friday with morning lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s with more sunny sky.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy