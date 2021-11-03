CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Requests for Russian gas flows to Europe switch back to reverse

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Requests for Russian gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline quickly switched back to reverse for Thursday, after a brief indication earlier on Wednesday that flows could again start flowing west.

Entry renominations, or requests to transport gas, at the Mallnow border were indicated at zero for Thursday, data on operator Gascade’s website showed at 15.27 GMT.

Flows into Germany at the Mallnow metering point, which lies on the Polish border, stopped early on Saturday and switched to reverse mode.

Data briefly showed earlier on Wednesday flows would switch back.

