Week Eight ProCane of the Week: TE/Brevin Jordan - (three receptions for 41 yards and one touchdown) It has been a long-awaited debut for Jordan who made the most of his first live action at the pro level. Jordan, who slipped mightily in this past April’s draft, ended up finding the end zone in his first game and had 41 yards receiving on the day. Jordan waited until the fifth round on draft day due to questions about his size and a subpar Pro Day. He was the ninth tight end taken during the weekend and two picks after the first kicker was drafted (Florida’s Evan McPherson).

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO