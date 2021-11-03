Geek’s touch

Ozaukee High School students will perform “Seussical the Musical” for their fall performance this year. The Dr. Seuss-themed production will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11, 12 and 13, and at 1 p.m. Nov.14 in the school auditorium. Tickets are on sale in the Ozaukee Middle School Office. Students participating in the musical include (back row, from left) Savanna Large, Peyton Mueller, Hannah Lemke, Westdyn Schroeder, Bryndyn Schroeder, Clara Steinert, Kate Michael, Leighton Schmitz, Elenor Lenz, Felix Cain, (middle row) Elizabeth Majeski, Katelyn Gomez, Leva Juodeikis, Amanda Crass, Peyton D’Amato, Lilia Steinert, Melissa Parisey, Natalia Marini, (front row) Emma VanMinsel, Giada Morano, Jordan Daniels, Linkyn Dussault and Ashton Schueller. Photo by Sam Arendt.
