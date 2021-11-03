CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebecca Lowe Unpacks ‘Ted Lasso,’ English Premier League’s Popularity In America

By Andy Frye
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

English football—or “soccer” as some Americans still call it—is bigger than ever. And ever since kicking off its Premier League coverage in August 2013, NBC Sports has had fans of what Pelé called “the beautiful game” coming back for more. In its eight years of live English Premier League...

thelines.com

English Premier League Expected Goals: Gameweek 11 Edges Utilizing xG Data

Last weekend saw us turn a profit of 5.86 units after backing Brighton to draw with Liverpool, West Ham to defeat Aston Villa and Southampton to beat Watford. The tally sits at +24.16 units for the season as a whole, looking to build on the Premier League expected goals success in this final week before the third International Break of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool were undone by the refined simplicity of David Moyes’s West Ham

There is a bit in Brass Eye when Chris Morris is interviewing Peter Stringfellow, a renowned nightclub owner who is perhaps best known for licensing strip clubs that bear his name. To those who have not had the pleasure, Brass Eye is a satirical television show that ran for just a season parodying current affairs shows. Morris would lead, unassuming yet devastating in the way he would pick apart his marks who were none the wiser, like Stringfellow.Morris begins asking about “Stringfellow” the brand, and how it is more than a name, leading to a response drenched in hubris and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace have ‘big ambitions’, Joachim Andersen claims

Joachim Andersen says Crystal Palace have “big ambitions” but are eager not to set targets so early into the Premier League season.The Eagles made it back-to-back wins on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Wolves which backed up the superb result by the same scoreline at Manchester City the previous weekend.Palace impressed with their performances under new boss Patrick Vieira during the opening nine league fixtures of the campaign, but they were only able to claim a solitary triumph while conceding late goals in draws with Brighton and Arsenal threatened to derail their building momentum.Yet those dropped points are a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester United bosses open to substantial Paul Pogba offer

What the papers sayPaul Pogba‘s spell at Old Trafford could soon be coming to an end. According to the Daily Star club bosses would be open to a sizable offer for the 28-year-old midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, but concerns over signing a replacement means they would prefer to keep him for the rest of the season and let him leave for nothing when his contract expires next summer.Staying with United, the Daily Express via AS, says the Red Devils are hopeful of beating Chelsea to the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. It is believed club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Michael Edwards: Liverpool sporting director to leave club at end of season

Liverpool’s vigorous attempts to convince Michael Edwards to sign a new deal have failed, with the sporting director informing the club he will be leaving at the end of his contract next summer.The man responsible for shaping the squad and football operations, which saw the Merseysiders end a 30-year title drought while also becoming champions of Europe and the world under Jurgen Klopp’s charge, wants a new challenge after a decade with the Anfield side.However, The Independent understands Edwards – established as a leader in his position across the European game – has no desire to orchestrate Newcastle United’s new...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Republic of Ireland vs Portugal live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifier online and on TV tonight

Republic of Ireland take on Portugal in a World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin tonight.Cristiano Ronaldo scored two late goals to break Irish hearts in the reverse fixture in September.Ireland are already eliminated from qualification having picked up only five points from their six games.Portugal meanwhile are chasing automatic qualifying, and are currently one point behind Group A leaders Serbia having played one game fewer.Here is everything you need to know.When is Ireland vs Portugal?The match takes place tonight, Thursday 11 November, at 7.45pm GMT in Dublin.How can I watch it?The game will be shown live on...
SOCCER
coloradosun.com

Nicolais: Ted Lasso would be proud of Denver’s British Bulldog community

This year’s hit Halloween costumes have revolved around the feel-good soccer show Ted Lasso. Take your pick from Coach Lasso himself to Coach Beard or Rebecca Welton. Couples going as Keeley Jones and Roy Kent. Shoot, even U.S. Sens. Mitt Romney and Krysten Sinema got in on the act. Even...
DENVER, CO
goal.com

Is Ted Lasso based on a true story?

Here's what you need to know about what really inspired Ted Lasso, and how Jason Sudeikis got the idea to produce the show. Ted Lasso has taken the world by storm, sweeping the 2021 Emmys and garnering worldwide critical acclaim and praise. The show has quickly become a classic and...
NFL
The Independent

Mikel Arteta defends Arsenal players after Claudio Ranieri accusation

Mikel Arteta defended his Arsenal players after Watford boss Claudio Ranieri accused them of a lack of respect in the build-up to Emile Smith Rowe’s winning goal.Smith Rowe struck in the second half to secure a 1-0 victory over the 10-man Hornets, who had Juraj Kucka sent off late on.The result leaves Arsenal fifth in the Premier League heading into the international break, with the result a battling one after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a first-half penalty saved.Bukayo Saka and Aubameyang also had the ball in the back of the net only to see both efforts ruled out for offside.But it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
imore.com

Ted Lasso earns more than 14 Premier League managers and is worth every penny

Ted Lasso reportedly earns more than 14 Premier League managers. Manchester City's Pep Guardiola earns a reported £20 million per year. The hit Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso captures imaginations and hearts with every episode, but how does the fictional titular character stack up in terms of annual pay when compared with real football managers? Turns out Ted Lasso does pretty well for himself, reportedly earning more than some big hitters like Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Arsenal's Mikel Arteta.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea winger Pulisic in contention for Newcastle trip

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has returned to training. The American has been out for around seven weeks with an ankle injury. He has not featured for Chelsea since the opening day of the season on August 14. However, Pulisic could be now be available for Saturday's clash with Newcastle United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
mxdwn.com

Review: Apple TV’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Season Two Finale ‘Inverting The Pyramid Of Success’

In the season two finale of Apple TV’s Ted Lasso, titled “Inverting the Pyramid of Success,” Richmond finally made its way back into the Premiere League, with the help of Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez), who scored the game-tying goal after killing the team’s mascot with his penalty goal in the opening episode of this season; meanwhile, Jamie (Phil Dunster, The Rise of the Krays) left all his usual selfishness aside by telling Roy (Brett Goldstein, SuperBob) about his confession to Keeley (Juno Temple, Killer Joe) and giving Dani the opportunity to redeem himself – showing promising character development from the start of the season. Sam (Toheeb Jimoh, Anthony) made the decision to remain at Richmond with his football family, while also choosing himself over a potential relationship with Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham, Game of Thrones). In yet another let-down for Rebecca, Keeley was offered an opportunity to start her own PR firm and ended the season quitting her best friend’s club.
TV SERIES
Daily Orange

Ian McIntyre is Syracuse’s real-life Ted Lasso. Sort of.

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Ted Lasso hates tea. He thinks it’s “dirty, brown dishwater” and spat it out in Rebecca Welton’s office in the first episode of the comedy-drama series “Ted Lasso.” Unlike Syracuse men’s soccer head coach Ian McIntyre, Lasso hasn’t adjusted to the cultural drink since moving to England. McIntyre said he definitely drinks more coffee than he did at 18 years old when he came to the United States from England to play for Hartwick men’s soccer. But he still loves tea, as long as it’s made a certain way: tea bag first, then water, then milk.
SYRACUSE, NY
sportsaldente.com

English Premier League: Chelsea Vs Burnley Predictions

The following article is about the prediction of the match between Chelsea vs Burnley. English Premier League is the most-watched league in the whole world. It has held on the first position for a long time and is still going strong. Since the start of this season, the Premier League has gifted us with several interesting matches. Apart from interesting matches, there were also matches which were not known to be interesting, turned out to be a lot of fun. It was a bonus for us. Again this weekend, it will be back with more freshly brewed matches, which will fill our hearts with joy. Even the Asian football fans, living thousands of miles away, eagerly wait for the weekend, to see their favorite team in action.
PREMIER LEAGUE
