Wisconsin Athletic directors recognizing athletic leaders

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association is recognizing two La Crosse area athletic leaders at its annual conference this weekend in Wisconsin Dells.

Al D. Ask of Sparta will receive the WADA District 3 Distinguished Service Award. Ask worked for the Sparta Area School District for 36 years — 30 of those as a middle school counselor. He was also the summer camp director and curriculum coordinator for 46 summers.

“Al has always been a big supporter of school athletics having kept football statistics for home and away games starting in 1960 and serving as the boys’ basketball scorekeeper for both home and away games starting in 1959,” said the WADA press release.

Ask, who was nominated by John Blaha of Sparta, created a sports history book for both football and basketball history. He was an after-school tutor for the basketball team for years. In 2000 Al was inducted into the Sparta Athletic Wall of Fame, and in 2009 he was further honored by the Sparta School District with the naming of the Alton D. Ask Gymnasium recognizing his 50 years of service. Additionally in 2010, Al was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association as a Friend of Basketball.

Linzi Gronning, a former La Crosse Logan and Holmen Activities/Athletic Director who now works in DeSoto, will be inducted into the WADA Hall of Fame.

Gronning has served on the WADA Board of Directors for 10 years. She helped bing 17 new sports and activity programs to Holmen, including soccer, swimming, hockey and power lifting.

“A strong advocate for developing student leaders, Gronning facilitated student involvement in leading all-school assemblies, serving on teacher interview committees, and involved students in facility development planning. While at Holmen and Logan, Gronning provided oversight for referendum projects including Logan’s multi-million dollar athletic addition, and Holmen’s football/tack stadium, and addition of a 3,000 square-foot strength and conditioning center,” according to the press release.

WADA will honor 7 Athletic Director of the Year awards on Monday, November 8. The local recipient of this award is:

· Rollie Hall, River Falls—WADA District 3 Athletic Director of the Year