CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike White crowned AFC Offensive Player of the Week for dominant performance against Bengals

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNYFY_0clOQr2x00

As if getting a shout-out from Audacy’s fantasy football crew wasn’t enough praise for Mike White, the quarterback was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance Sunday against Cincinnati, becoming the first Jet since Vinny Testaverde in 2000 to top 400 yards passing in a game. He’s the first Jet to win Offensive Player of the Week honors since Sam Darnold in Week 6 of 2019.

White’s heroics, leading the Jets (who entered Sunday as double-digit home underdogs) to a come-from-behind win over one of football’s hottest teams, included, among other strokes of genius, a go-ahead touchdown strike to Tyler Kroft, punctuated by a Foles-esque two-point conversion that produced this iconic photo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ck2WP_0clOQr2x00
Photo credit Sarah Stier, Getty Images

White, an undrafted Western Kentucky product who most of the league had never heard of until Sunday, could very well be a flash in the pan. As noted by Dwain McFarland of ProFootballFocus , White relied almost exclusively on check-downs (to running back Michael Carter, in particular), with over half his output coming after the catch. But even if White’s “death by 1,000 cuts” approach was met with mixed reviews by the analytics community, his fearlessness in the fourth quarter birthed easily the most memorable win of the Robert Saleh Era in New York (not that there have been many to choose from).

The Jets, just a week ago, had such little faith in White that they acquired veteran Joe Flacco from Philadelphia as insurance with starter Zach Wilson (knee) on the shelf. Now he’s the talk of East Rutherford with some wondering if White could even push Wilson for QB1 status upon his return. The AFC’s Player of the Week will look to build off Sunday’s success when the Jets travel to Indianapolis for a Thursday night date with the Colts.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
Columbus Dispatch

Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase was named Wednesday morning as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 7. Chase finished the Bengals' 41-17 win with 201 receiving yards on eight catches. His 754 receiving yards through his first seven NFL games are the most ever by an NFL rookie in his first seven career games.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
WAFB

Saints’ Kamara & Bengals’ Chase win Offensive Player of the Week honors; Falcons’ LB Jones named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

(WAFB) - NFL players with ties to Louisiana were recognized by the NFL for their huge performances in Week Seven that lead to road wins. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week and Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Chase won AFC Player of the Week. Additionally, former LSU Tiger Deion Jones was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Jets#American Football#Afc Offensive Player Of#The Robert Saleh Era
chatsports.com

Jets QB Mike White will notch start vs. Bengals

The Jets will have a new temporary starting quarterback moving forward. Since Zach Wilson is currently sidelined 2-4 weeks with a PCL sprain, the Jets will start primary backup quarterback Mike White this Sunday against Cincinnati. This comes in spite of the fact the Jets traded a conditional 2022 sixth-round draft pick to the Eagles for Joe Flacco earlier this week.
NFL
Yardbarker

Mike White Shines in First Career Start as Jets Upset Bengals

Making the first start of his NFL career, Jets quarterback Mike White threw for 405 passing yards, leading New York to an upset over the Bengals. Cincinnati entered play as heavy favorites at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, poised to dominate the Jets and hand New York their second straight blowout loss.
NFL
Fox 19

Chase named AFC Offensive Player of Week for career game vs Ravens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the AFC Offensive Player of Week for Week 7. In Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2), Chase caught eight passes for an NFL rookie record 201 receiving yards. He found the endzone on an 82-yard touchdown. Chase’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
newyorkjets.com

Vote for Jets QB Mike White as the FedEx Air Player of the Week

Jets quarterback Mike White is a finalist for this week's NFL FedEx Air Player of the Week award following his performance in the Jets' 34-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. White became the first Jets QB to throw for 400-plus yards (405) in his first start. No Jets passer had thrown for more than 392 passing yards in a game since Vinny Testaverde in the 2000 regular-season finale at Baltimore. The signal caller completed 37 of 45 passes (82.8%) and threw 3 touchdown passes.
NFL
Yardbarker

What Allowed Mike White to Be So Successful Against the Bengals?

Remember when Zach Wilson threw four interceptions against the Patriots back in Week 2? Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the game that the rookie needs to learn how to play a boring game of football. Six weeks later, Wilson's backup proved that boring can also be magical and...
NFL
chatsports.com

Mike White Leads Jets to Shocking Comeback Victory Over Bengals

It's time to start building the Mike White statue in the Meadowlands?. The Jets backup quarterback turned in one of the greatest performances in franchise history on Sunday, a 34–31 win over Joe Burrow and the Bengals. White tallied 405 yards and three touchdown passes in Sunday's win, marking the second victory of the Robert Salah era in New York. And if White continues to play like this in Zach Wilson's absence, perhaps the Jets will trend closer to competitive than comedic for the rest of 2021.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Mike White Will Haunt the Bengals Come Playoff Time

On Monday's 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox believes the Jets upset win over the Bengals will haunt Cincinnati when it comes to playoff seeding. LaVar Arrington applauds backup QB Mike White and makes the case for him starting over Zach Wilson until he's cooled off.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bengals pick Mike White off twice, draw even with Jets

Jets quarterback Mike White opened his first NFL start by completing 11 straight passes, but two of the next two throws didn’t turn out as well. White’s pass bounced off Jamison Crowder‘s hands and Bengals safety Jessie Bates picked it off. He returned the ball to the Jets’ 1-yard-line and it looked like the Jets’ first first quarter lead of the season would be gone in a hurry.
NFL
Newsbug.info

Jets, backup QB Mike White get tricky, stun Cincinnati Bengals

The Jets responded to last week’s butt whooping with a shocking, 34-31, upset win over the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals. And the game ball should go to Gang Green’s backup QB White Mike, who balled out of his mind. White threw for 405 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions and finished with a passer rating of 108.
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

46K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy