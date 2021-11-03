CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Chris Paul Doesn’t Think He Can Pass John Stockton on NBA’s All-Time Assists List Despite Moving Into 3rd Place Due to His Fragile Body: ‘That Ship Sailed, It Sailed a While Ago When I Started Missing All Them Games’

By Ashish Mathur
 7 days ago
On November 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul made NBA history by passing Mark Jackson and Steve Nash on the all-time assists list. The 11-time All-Star is now third in league history in assists. One of the best players ever, Paul now trails...

