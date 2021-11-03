Greta Thunberg says she's going 'net-zero' on cussing after COP26 sing-along

Greta Thunberg has been mobbed by climate change activists and television crews at a noisy demonstration against banks in London.The 18-year-old activist met campaigners outside the headquarters of Standard Chartered bank as they lobbied against the global financial system supporting the use of fossil fuels.Ms Thunberg led the protest with chants of “We are unstoppable – another world is possible” and “What do we want? Climate justice. When do we want it? Now”.She is expected to attend the UN Cop26 climate summit that begins on Monday in Glasgow, although she says she has not officially been invited.Andrew Marr, in...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO