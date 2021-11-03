CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Greta Thunberg says she's going 'net-zero' on cussing after COP26 sing-along

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has joked that she is adopting a "net-zero" approach to cursing, an apparent response to criticism of her use of strong language at a demonstration earlier this...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Anchor Brian Williams is leaving MSNBC and NBC News

New York (CNN Business) — Anchorman Brian Williams, a 28-year veteran of NBC News and MSNBC, said Tuesday that he is leaving the company at the end of this year. "This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another," Williams said in a statement. "There are many things I want to do, and I'll pop up again somewhere."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Greta Thunberg mocks greenwashing with pledge to go ‘net-zero on swear words’

Greta Thunberg has pledged to go “net-zero on swear words” in a jibe at carbon offsetting. The 18-year-old campaigner said that “in the event that I should say something inappropriate I pledge to compensate that by saying something nice”Her joke came after the environmental campaigner was filmed leading crowds in a rude chant outside Cop26 in Glasgow.Footage showed Ms Thunberg and the crowd singing “you can shove your climate crisis up your arse” on Monday.And she told them: “Inside COP there are politicians pretending to take our future seriously.“We say no more blah-blah-blah, no more exploitation of people, nature...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
The Independent

Cop26: Greta Thunberg mobbed by activists as she arrives in Glasgow

Greta Thunberg was mobbed by press and activists as she arrived in Glasgow by train to attend the Cop26 summit. The climate change champion appeared on the streets of the Scottish city on Saturday evening, having taken a train from London Euston. "Finally in Glasgow for the COP26! And thank...
PROTESTS
Indy100

Jeremy Clarkson criticised after saying Greta Thunberg deserves a ‘smacked bottom’

Former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson has been criticised after writing a controversial column about the climate activist Greta Thunberg.In Clarkson’s column in The Sunday Times, the 61-year-old broadcaster shared his thoughts on the 18-year-old Swedish climate change activist Thunberg, describing her an “annoying bucket of ego”.Thunberg has been in Glasgow recently as the COP26 summit takes place in the Scottish city. She has joined other climate activists to protest in the city and has called the summit a “failure”.Her passion seems to have riled Clarkson, as he wrote in his column: “I simply don’t get the Thunberg phenomenon.“She...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Greta Thunberg is playing an inside/outside game at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland — At this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference, few world leaders and celebrities are commanding more attention than 18-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. Though not officially invited to attend the conference, Thunberg was mobbed by fans when she arrived by train in Glasgow. "I think that many...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Sing Along
The Independent

Cop26: Greta Thunberg joins climate protest in London ahead of summit

Greta Thunberg has been mobbed by climate change activists and television crews at a noisy demonstration against banks in London.The 18-year-old activist met campaigners outside the headquarters of Standard Chartered bank as they lobbied against the global financial system supporting the use of fossil fuels.Ms Thunberg led the protest with chants of “We are unstoppable – another world is possible” and “What do we want? Climate justice. When do we want it? Now”.She is expected to attend the UN Cop26 climate summit that begins on Monday in Glasgow, although she says she has not officially been invited.Andrew Marr, in...
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

Greta Thunberg asks for less 'blah, blah, blah' and more honesty at COP26

With the first days of the COP26 global climate change summit underway, protesters from around the world are convening in Glasgow, Scotland to make their demands clear — the climate crisis is now a red alert. Eighteen-year old climate activist Greta Thunberg joined protesters outside the COP26 meetings, speaking about...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Idaho8.com

Greta Thunberg slams COP26 as a ‘failure’ at youth protest in Glasgow

Greta Thunberg criticized world leaders and called the COP26 summit a “failure” on Friday, as she led a huge youth protest outside the venue of the climate summit in Glasgow. Young activists poured into the Scottish city to demand action from leaders, as the focus of the official event turned...
PROTESTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Greta Thunberg calls COP26 a failure & global greenwashing festival

Describing the UN climate conference in Glasgow as just ?blah blah blah? and a failure, teen activist Greta Thunberg insisted the world needs immediate and drastic change in order to avoid an impending disaster. "It is not a secret that COP26 is a failure," Thunberg said at the very start...
ENVIRONMENT
thecut.com

Greta Thunberg Says Change Won’t Come From Politicians at COP26

Teen activist and Meat Loaf adversary Greta Thunberg arrived in Glasgow for the United Nations Climate Change Conference on Monday but did not join world leaders at the summit. According to the New York Times, Thunberg, 18, instead took part in the protest outside, explaining in her speech that she is over politicians who have proved to be all talk and no action on the climate crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

As COP26 winds down, it struggles to be remembered more for real progress than for Greta Thunberg’s ‘Blah, blah, blah’

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. By the second week of climate negotiations in Glasgow, the Scottish city’s billboards and sidewalks had already been covertly tagged with a dispiriting catchphrase for the all-talk brand of climate action: “Blah, blah, blah.”
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Take heart at what’s unfolded at COP26 in Glasgow – the world can still hold global heating to 1.5℃

Greta Thunberg has already pronounced the COP26 climate conference a failure. In important respects, the Swedish activist is correct. The commitments made at the conference are insufficient to hold global heating to 1.5℃ this century. Leading producers and users of coal, including Australia, rejected a proposed agreement to end the use of coal in electricity generation by 2030. The Australian government went further and refused to commit to reducing methane emissions – a position endorsed by the Labor opposition. And the rapid economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has produced an equally rapid recovery in demand for all forms of energy,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

CNN

724K+
Followers
112K+
Post
583M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy