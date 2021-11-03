Greta Thunberg says she's going 'net-zero' on cussing after COP26 sing-along

Greta Thunberg has already pronounced the COP26 climate conference a failure. In important respects, the Swedish activist is correct.
The commitments made at the conference are insufficient to hold global heating to 1.5℃ this century. Leading producers and users of coal, including Australia, rejected a proposed agreement to end the use of coal in electricity generation by 2030. The Australian government went further and refused to commit to reducing methane emissions – a position endorsed by the Labor opposition.
And the rapid economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has produced an equally rapid recovery in demand for all forms of energy,...
