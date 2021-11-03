CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandra Herrera talks about the Chicago Red Stars season on WGN News Now Sports Talk

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 7 days ago

CHICAGO – One of the most consistent franchises in professional sports in Chicago is the one that calls SeatGeek Stadium home.

That’s the Chicago Red Stars, who have now made six-consecutive NWSL playoff appearances after a strong finish to the 2021 season. They’ll be at home to host NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday at SeatGeek Stadium in the quarterfinals as they start their quest for their first league championship.

Sandra Herrera of CBS Sports has been covering the team and the NWSL during the entire 2021 season and joined WGN News Now Sports Talk to discuss a number of topics on the team ahead of the playoffs. She also discusses a number of changes going on off the field in the league following a report from The Athletic on sexual coercion allegations against former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley.

You can watch Sandra’s discussion with Larry Hawley in the video above.

